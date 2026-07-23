U.S. House passes government funding extension

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata is welcoming this week’s House passage of a government funding extension bill that would keep the federal government open after the end of the fiscal year September 30.

The extension would fund the government across the board until December 4, allowing continuing work on 2027 appropriations. The extension would have to be passed by the U.S. Senate as well. Currently, the House has completed committee work on all 12 appropriations bills, but bicameral passage is not expected before the September 30 deadline.

Separately, Congresswoman Amata welcomes a House Appropriations Committee hearing, also this week, examining government funding reforms to prevent recurring shutdowns. The hearing is titled, ‘Funding Lapses: Analyzing Shutdown Reform.’

Shutdown funding reforms would require legislative passage, so 2027 appropriations are moving forward under current rules. The House is seeking to prevent a shutdown after September 30, by passing a Continuing Resolution, often called a stopgap, 10 weeks ahead of the end of the fiscal year, allowing the Senate time to consider this legislation or their own version.

“I agree with my good friend House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole that shutdowns should be prevented because they cause chaos and uncertainty,” said Congresswoman Amata.

“Thank you to Chairman Cole for having the right priorities and his leadership in passing all 12 bills out of his committee, this hearing on finding better long-lasting reform solutions, and early efforts to prevent a shutdown after September. American Samoa counts on our federal support.”

This week, the House passed H.R. 9770, the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2027. The bill requires Senate passage to ensure every U.S. government function can proceed through Dec. 4, 2026.

Congresswoman Amata further announced that she was “delighted with the news announced Wednesday by Governor Pulaali’i Nikolau Pula of a $19.3 million BUILD Grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“Along with yearly appropriations, the congressional authority for these federal funds is from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, which I publicly supported throughout its consideration for the purpose of infrastructure projects like this.

“In the years since we’ve been blessed to welcome several good announcements from this bill. Congratulations to our Department of Public Works and Director Taeaotui Punaofo Tilei, and thank you to all involved. I know a lot of excellent work went into this effort for roadway improvements for our people.”