Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata, traveling at the request of the House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC), led the Radewagen CODEL with Ranking Member Gregory Meeks (D-NY) over the weekend to Colombia for the new President’s inauguration, ensuring that the Committee was appropriately represented there.

Just hours after their arrival back in Washington, D.C., that region of Colombia was struck by a major 7.4 magnitude earthquake, causing many injuries, 111 deaths as of the early news reports, and the destruction of at least 20 buildings just in Cali alone.

“My deepest condolences to the people of Colombia as they mourn, rescue and then face the long recovery effort from this severe disaster,” said Congresswoman Amata. “It’s a shock to see them go from their welcoming greetings to us and their celebratory occasion just a day before, to this major natural disaster and loss of life. They will need prayer and support.”

Congresswoman Amata and Congressman Meeks attended the inauguration of President Abelardo de la Espriella in the city of Cali, near the Pacific coast in the western part of the country. Congressman Meeks is the Committee’s Democratic leader, who has built seniority, serving since 1998, and is on track to be Dean of the New York House delegation in 2027. Also in attendance were other U.S. officials including newly confirmed Attorney General Todd Blanche, who was officially sworn in Monday after the trip.

“Colombia is a $50 billion trade partner with the United States, as they import U.S. refined oil and corn, and export coffee and crude oil,” said Congresswoman Amata. “They are part of the Pacific Alliance economic integration, and as a Pacific coastal country, are located at one edge of the vast Indo-Pacific region that is essential to U.S. and worldwide commercial and security measures.”

While there, Congresswoman Amata took part in a roundtable with Mayor of Cali Alejandro Eder, and the Civil Society at the Universidad Santiago de Cali, where she gave a statement.