New US Army Recruiter assigned to American Samoa photo & caption

Monphei Sisulimoni Puletasi of Olosega, Manuʻa, is preparing for a new chapter in her military career as a U.S. Army Recruiter assigned to American Samoa. Monphei comes from a proud military family and is the daughter of U.S. Army Veteran Puletasi Puletasi Jr. and the late Sisulimoni Misaalefua Puletasi. Her father and family remain an important part of her journey and one of the reasons being assigned to serve in American Samoa is especially meaningful to her. [Facebook photo]