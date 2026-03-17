Title bestowal for New Zealand PM nearly called off after social media backlash

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon attempted to call off the bestowal of the chiefly title Tuisinavemaulumotootua in Apia after late-night concerns and social media backlash, Samoa’s Prime Minister Laaulialemalietoa Leuatea Schmidt revealed on Monday.

According to the Samoa Observer, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to the Observer that discussions continued late into the night and again early Monday morning before the ceremony eventually proceeded.

“If people knew what went down last night and this morning,” one source said, referring to negotiations that took place before the matter was resolved.

Laaulialemalietoa said he reassured those involved that Samoa had prepared for the ceremony and urged Luxon not to be concerned about criticism online.

“Samoa has prepared for today’s occasion,” he said, adding that the village of Apia would handle the matter with respect.

Luxon was later bestowed the title Tuisinavemaulumotootua of Apia in a ceremony held in front of the Government Building.

The controversy arose from local disputes over the validity of the title and potential political implications, requiring the Samoa government to clarify that the honor was not requested by Luxon, 1News reported.

In a statement released on Monday morning, the Samoa Government said it had always planned to bestow the chiefly title Tui‑Sinave‑ma‑Ulumotootua on Luxon during a ceremony outside the main Government building in Apia.

Prime Minister La'auli confirmed neither Luxon nor any of his representatives had requested the honor.

"The Hon Prime Minister La’aulialemalietoa would like to confirm that neither the New Zealand Prime Minister nor any of his representatives requested that a matai title be bestowed on Christopher Luxon during his visit to Samoa," the statement said.

In its statement, the Samoa Government emphasized that offering a matai title to visiting leaders was a long‑standing cultural courtesy.

"A title bestowal for visiting leaders is a traditional courtesy extended by the Government of Samoa," it said.

"It was always the Government’s intention to extend this honor to Prime Minister Luxon."

The Government also addressed comments made during the same interview in which Laaulialemalietoa suggested that, as a matai, Luxon would be obliged to support visa‑free travel for Pacific people to New Zealand.

"Furthermore, the Hon La’aulialemalietoa confirms that it was never intended that the bestowal of a matai title would place an obligation on Prime Minister Luxon with respect to New Zealand Government decisions, including immigration policy," the statement said.