Samoa's Human Rights Protection Party deputy is the new leader

Apia SAMOA — The Deputy Leader of the Human Rights Protection Party, Lauofo Fonote Pierre, has been declared opposition leader in Parliament.

Lauofo becomes leader following Parliament's approval of proposed amendments, entitling opposition leadership to the largest opposition party.

Approved amendments also give deputy leaders entitlement as leader of opposition if the party leader has been suspended for more than six months.

It comes over two months since former Prime Minister Tuilaepa Saʻilele Malielegaoi, was suspended indefinitely from Parliament for contempt of Parliament.