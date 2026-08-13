OP-ED: A Seat at the Table Does Not Mean Yes

Michael McDonald’s August 11 op-ed, “American Samoa Says ‘No’: What Trump’s Critical Minerals EO Means for Our Future,” raises an important issue. But several points need to be clear.

FIRST, our people understand the difference between sitting at the table and nodding “Yes”.

We can participate in the federal process and still firmly say: Not yet, not under these terms, and not without adequate science and strong protections.

SECOND, none of the benefits are guaranteed. Before we accept the risks of deep-sea mining or a DSM transshipment hub, the public deserves answers:

• How many local jobs are guaranteed?

• How much territorial revenue is guaranteed by federal law?

• Who will pay for environmental damage, an accident, or cleanup?

• What enforceable protections will cover our fisheries and workers?

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THIRD, President Trump’s July 20 Executive Order and the proposed American Samoa lease are not the same thing. The Executive Order says the United States should strengthen its supply of critical materials for national security.

But the issue for American Samoa is now URGENT: Interior is proposing to put 31.5 million acres of federal seabed near our islands up for lease—for a primary term of 20 years. After 20 years, what will be left for future generations?

The Governor has until September 15 to give Interior his recommendations.

What will he say on behalf of American Samoa?

Will the Governor’s decision reflect and honor the oath he took when he entered office?

Will he ask Interior to stop the proposed lease sale? Or will he recommend that the federal leasing process move forward?

FOURTH, fa‘amolemole lava, Mr. McDonald: who are you speaking as?

• Are these your personal views?

• Are you speaking as Chair of the ASG DSM Committee?

• Or is this the position of the American Samoa Government?



The public deserves a clear answer.

A seat at the table does not mean an automatic yes. It means we have the right — and the responsibility — to ask the hard questions before this decision is made for us.

Tapaau Dr. Dan Aga

American Samoa