Supporting families with individuals with developmental disabilities photo & caption
Thu, 08/13/2026 - 8:27am
Leo o Aiga Health Information Center is a dedicated resource center aimed at providing comprehensive health information that supports families with individuals with developmental disabilities in American Samoa. Parents and children learn side by side about boundaries, safeguarding their bodies from danger, knowing when to report inappropriate sexual behaviors and actions towards them, who to report these things to, and making best decisions for their sexual wellbeing regardless of their disabilities. [photo: Leo O Aiga]