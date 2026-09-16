Pala Lagoon Swimming Center Board of volunteers photo & caption
Wed, 09/16/2026 - 7:17am
Members of the Pala Lagoon Swimming Center Board of volunteers, Kelley Tagarino, Billy Young and Joey Cummings, recently met with the governor to explore opportunities for government support regarding the facility's community programming. Discussions focused on enhancing initiatives led by dedicated volunteers in water and ocean safety, first aid instruction, and other educational offerings that can benefit our community. [Facebook photo]