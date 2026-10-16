Nuclear power safe for the US territories, CNMI leader says

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Nuclear power is safe and should be considered as an alternative energy source, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands leader says.

David Apatang believes that the safety record of nuclear-powered US Navy submarines and aircraft carriers is proof that nuclear technology should be explored to replace the territory's aging diesel-powered generators and reduce electricity costs.

"I know that whenever you mention something like nuclear, everybody starts panicking, but it's safe," Apatang told reporters during a press conference.

He said the US military's use of nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers demonstrates the technology's reliability.

"There's no record that there's an accident about nuclear issues since they started the nuclear submarine and the nuclear carrier in the military," he said.

The US Navy has reported more than 7600 reactor-years of operation without a reactor accident or adverse impact on the public or environment.

However, the safety record of naval nuclear propulsion does not establish whether small modular nuclear reactors would be suitable for the Northern Marianas, where detailed feasibility, environmental and safety studies would still be required.

Apatang said small modular reactors could potentially replace the territory's decades-old diesel generators and reduce its dependence on expensive imported fuel.

"I think one nuclear engine down there can power the whole island of Saipan," he said, adding that the technology could also be explored for Tinian and Rota.

The governor expressed interest in visiting a nuclear research facility in Idaho and urged the next administration to continue investigating the technology.

"We probably need to continue to do some research. And hopefully the next administration can pursue that so we can save more dollars, you know, for our people," he said.

Nuclear power was among the energy alternatives discussed by Northern Marianas officials during recent meetings with US federal agencies in San Francisco.

The discussions, organised by the Department of War's Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation, focused on improving infrastructure used by residents and the military as Washington expands its presence in the Western Pacific.

Department of Public Works Energy Division director Lauren Garibay said small modular reactors attracted considerable interest from federal officials.

She said she plans to meet with the National Laboratory of the Rockies to explore possible funding for feasibility studies on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

Garibay said geothermal energy was another alternative being considered to reduce the territory's reliance on imported petroleum.

The US Department of Energy also expressed interest in providing technical assistance.

Commonwealth Utilities Corporation executive director Kevin Watson said the utility was completing a long-term master plan covering power, water, and wastewater infrastructure.

Utility officials stressed that no site has been identified for a nuclear facility and that studies would first be needed to determine its feasibility, costs, safety requirements and environmental impacts.

The CNMI remains heavily dependent on imported diesel for electricity generation, leaving residents and businesses exposed to high fuel prices and disruptions to aging power plants.