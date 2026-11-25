Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The United States military is seeking approval to disturb protected whales and dolphins during training exercises involving underwater explosions and sonar operations in waters surrounding Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI).

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has opened public consultations on a proposed seven-year authorization covering military exercises from July 2027 through July 2034.

The proposal, published in the Federal Register on 18 November, covers activities by the US Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard.

The exercises would take place across the Mariana Islands Training and Testing Study Area, extending from waters south of Guam to north of Pagan in the Northern Marianas, as well as adjoining high seas and a transit corridor towards Hawaii.

The military is seeking permission for what US law calls incidental taking of marine mammals, including disturbances caused by underwater noise and potential hearing injuries.

The activities include anti-submarine warfare exercises, mine warfare, weapons testing, and other operations involving sonar and underwater detonations.

NOAA said the proposed activities could cause behavioral disturbances and hearing injuries among marine mammals, but it has preliminarily determined that the overall impacts on affected species would be negligible.

The agency says the military would be required to implement safeguards, including reducing or shutting down sonar operations when marine mammals are detected within designated safety zones.

The proposed regulations would also require monitoring, reporting, and measures to reduce the risk of vessels striking marine mammals.

Similar military activities have been conducted in the Marianas for decades, with the current marine mammal authorization due to expire in July 2027.

NOAA is accepting public comments until December 18 before deciding whether to approve the proposed regulations.