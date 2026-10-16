Governor Pulaalii Nikolao Pula's press conference photo & caption

Members of the local media attended Governor Pulaalii Nikolao Pula's press conference at the Governor's Office, Wednesday, October 14, 2026, afternoon. Pictured from left are Monica Miller of 93KHJ News, Taupa'u Tau Toluono of the Talatala le Ta'ui Podcast, Asi Andrew Fa'asau of Samoa News, and James L. McGuire of Blue Pacific Media. The press conference was only the second one that the Governor has held since coming to office. [courtesy photo]