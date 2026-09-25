Bringing attention to suicide prevention photo & caption
Fri, 09/25/2026 - 7:17am
Manuʻa High School students led by student body officers and advisors concluded suicide awareness activities and ended with a balloon release ceremony honoring loved ones lost to suicide. Bringing attention to suicide prevention among teenagers is especially important, as many young people struggle in silence. These activities encourage open conversations, reduce stigma, and remind our youth that they are not alone and that asking for help is a sign of strength. [courtesy photo]