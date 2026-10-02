Northern Marianas mayors appeal to Trump for help amid economic, storm crises

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The mayors of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) have jointly appealed to US President Donald Trump for federal assistance.

They say the US self-governing territory is struggling with economic hardship, government fiscal pressures and recovery from two super typhoons.

In a letter dated 30 September, the mayors of Saipan, Tinian and Aguiguan, Rota, and the Northern Islands said the combination of a struggling economy and damage caused by Super Typhoons Sinlaku and Bavi has placed enormous pressure on families, businesses and communities.

"Today, Mr President, we are asking America to stand with us once again," the mayors said.

The letter was signed by Saipan mayor Ramon "RB" Jose Blas Camacho, Tinian and Aguiguan mayor Edwin Aldan, Rota mayor Aubry Hocog, and Northern Islands mayor Valentino Taisacan.

The mayors said families were struggling with the rising cost of living, businesses are trying to survive and retain employees, and communities are rebuilding from the storms with limited resources.

They also backed CNMI Governor David Apatang's efforts to secure assistance through the Covenant Section 902 process.

The mayors said the Northern Marianas' relationship with the United States carries shared responsibilities, pointing to the islands' role in US defence and security in the Pacific.

"But partnership must work both ways," they said.

"When our nation calls upon the Marianas to support America's defense and national interests, we answer. When our islands face disasters and extraordinary hardship, we respectfully ask that America answer us as well."

They asked Trump to direct his administration to work with the governor, Commonwealth government, municipalities, and federal partners to identify ways of providing assistance to the Northern Marianas.

The appeal comes during the 50th anniversary of the Covenant that established the Northern Marianas' political union with the United States.

The mayors said federal assistance has helped the islands recover from previous disasters and economic crises and warned that the current difficulties could develop into a long-term decline in residents' quality of life and economic opportunities.

"Mr President, we respectfully ask for your help on behalf of the people we represent," they said.

Copies of the letter were also sent to Vice President JD Vance, US House Speaker Mike Johnson, CNMI Delegate Kimberlyn King-Hinds, and several congressional committee leaders.