Nolan Ili Puletasi wins silver and bronze at Southeast Asian Championship
Wed, 10/02/2024 - 9:41am
By
Samoa News staff
reporters@samoanews.com
Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — At the recent Southeast Asian Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Nolan Ili Puletasi proudly represented American Samoa.
He demonstrated remarkable skill and determination, achieving a silver medal in freestyle wrestling and a bronze medal in Greco-Roman wrestling.
Puletasi expressed his gratitude to the former Paris Olympian Gaku Akazawa for providing guidance and coaching throughout the competition.