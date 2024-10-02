Nolan Ili Puletasi wins silver and bronze at Southeast Asian Championship

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — At the recent Southeast Asian Championship in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Nolan Ili Puletasi proudly represented American Samoa.

He demonstrated remarkable skill and determination, achieving a silver medal in freestyle wrestling and a bronze medal in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Puletasi expressed his gratitude to the former Paris Olympian Gaku Akazawa for providing guidance and coaching throughout the competition.