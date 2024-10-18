What to expect at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa is days away from hosting 56 country representatives for the 27th Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting (CHOGM) under the theme 'One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Commonwealth'.

It's the first time the biennial event is being hosted by a Pacific island nation and the first time King Charles III will deliver the opening address as Head of the Commonwealth.

But what exactly is the Commonwealth and what do its leaders aim to achieve

THE COMMONWEALTH

Formed in 1949, its membership mainly consists of former British colonies.

The organization describes itself as a voluntary association of 56 independent and equal countries with shared goals to protect the environment, boost trade, support democracy and promote education and gender equality.

A majority of the members are small states and strive to maintain ties on the basis of "friendship" with the British monarchy having previously been under its colonial rule.

However, some members have never been British subjects, such as Rwanda and Mozambique, who joined the international voluntary association in 2009 and 1995 respectively.

Because of their historical links to Britain, each of the Commonwealth members are also connected through their adoption of the English language.

WHO IS THE HEAD OF THE COMMONWEALTH?

King Charles III is the reigning head, succeeding his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022. It is largely a symbolic role and is not vested in the Crown. However, the head is seen as a unifying figurehead bringing Commonwealth nations together.

King Charles will arrive in Samoa with Queen Consort Camilla following their royal visit to Australia. They will be staying at Sinalei Resort in Siumu.

Their engagements will include a visit to a mangrove forest and opening a new area in Samoa's Botanical Gardens to be named 'The King's Garden'.

Queen Consort Camilla will visit a church-run school and the Samoa Victim's Support Group

IS SAMOA READY?

Samoa was confirmed as CHOGM host during the Leaders' Retreat at the previous meeting held in Rwanda in 2022.

The island has been building up to next week's event ever since.

As part of a national beautification program, local residents have got into the spirit of things by each adopting a Commonwealth country and decorating their villages and roadsides with the respective flags, creating a colorful 30km promenade stretching from Samoa's Faleolo International Airport to the capital, Apia.

An estimated 6,000 people are expected to arrive in Samoa for the event, including royal dignitaries, government officials, media, security and youth leaders.

Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataafa said it was "very significant" for a small island-nation to host the event.

"We want to utilize the opportunities to highlight our particular situation. I think we can talk to people about it, but when they travel to this part of the world, they'll be able to see it more clearly for themselves," she said.

WHAT WILL BE DISCUSSED AT THIS YEAR'S CHOGM?

The Commonwealth is often described as a "family of nations" and every two years leaders of the Commonwealth countries meet to discuss global issues. It is hosted by different member countries on a rotational basis.

There have been a total of 26 editions of CHOGM. The last one primarily focused on the global pandemic and recovery.

Samoa being the first Pacific island nation to host CHOGM makes it a significant event for the region, with climate change expected to dominate discussions.

Speaking to RNZ Pacific earlier this year, , the Commonwealth's Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland reiterated how critical the meeting is for small island nations.

"We are going to CHOGM to talk about some really important issues and at the top of our agenda will be small island developing states' vulnerability… what are we going to do about climate change?"

The meeting is also being held at a time where the region is being increasingly contested between the US and China for influence.

At the end of the meeting a communiqué, leaders' statement and declarations will be issued.

THE LEGACY OF THE COMMONWEALTH

While the Commonwealth presents itself as a champion for free and democratic societies for its member countries, it's difficult to overlook its legacy of colonization.

In May 2023, a group of indigenous leaders and politicians from various Commonwealth countries penned a letter, demanding King Charles III to apologize, commit to reparations and return cultural treasures and artifacts.

New Zealand's Te Pāti Māori leaders have challenged the role of the Commonwealth saying that the system needs to be “dismantled”.

The three candidates from African countries vying for the Commonwealth Secretary-General role are in support of slavery reparations. However, it has been reported that the issue will not be tabled.

A spokesperson for the UK government said it still stands on its position that reparations won't be paid despite growing internal and external pressures.

At one point, it was believed that there would be a mass exodus of members from the Commonwealth. But so far only Ireland and Zimbabwe have withdrawn permanently.

HOW ACCESSIBLE WILL CHOGM BE FOR MEDIA?

Earlier this month, Samoa's Radio 2AP was announced as the meeting's host broadcaster. The station falls under the country's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

The Samoan government also launched an official CHOGM 2024 website to provide reporters with the "latest news, updates and alerts".

Pacific media watchdogs raised concerns on the media arrangements by the Samoan government with Pacific Islands News Association president Kalafi Moala calling it “restrictive and a step backwards”.

Moala told RNZ Pacific that Pacific journalists need to tell their stories "their way".

"We're not just flying in on a plane and doing stories on the ground for a couple of days. We live here, we're the ones that are impacted whether it's climate change, whether it's drugs or poverty, political tensions."

Prime Minister Fiame said that there will be no media restrictions for local and international reporters, adding that all past country hosts have been guided by the CHOGM Blue Book to ensure the delivery of the meeting is in line with its standards.

Fiame told RNZ Pacific this week the situation needs to be "understood".

"Arrangements are being made so that the media can be facilitated to either be physically present in particular venues or they need to get the information from the central point," she said.

"I thought that was very clear. I don't know why these people keep on making this fuss. All other similar CHOGMs have had the same situation.

"I don't know whether they think it's because the Pacific island peoples can just wander around."

Planned road closures will also be imposed in Apia, allowing people with special accreditation to access the meeting venues.

Samoa's former Prime Minister and Opposition, leader Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, criticized the public restrictions calling them "drastic", but Police Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo said the closures are for safety reasons.

WHAT IS HAPPENING AND WHEN?

CHOGM officially begins next Monday, 21 October and concludes on Friday. Some of the forum events already advertised on the meeting website include: