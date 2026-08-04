National WIC Breastfeeding Week August 1-7, 2026 photo & caption

The Department of Human and Social Services held a wave in Utulei to bring awareness to the National WIC Breastfeeding Week August 1-7, 2026. The theme for this year is “Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life-Strengthen What Works.” It’s a reminder that breastfeeding is one of the strongest foundations a mother can give their babies. It is natural, sustainable and supports lifelong health. [Facebook photo]