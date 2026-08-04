Carrying the Pacific to Capitol Hill

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — At just 18 years old, Imanueli Davetawalu was accepted into a 10-week internship program in the heart of the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C. Born and raised in American Samoa, Imanueli traces his heritage back to the islands of Fiji, where his parents originate from. He is a rising sophomore at Southern Utah University, studying Political Science and Sociology.

Imanueli was one of 15 interns selected from across the nation for this highly competitive program, which had an acceptance rate of only 3%. The internship was made possible through Asian Pacific American Advocates (OCA), formerly known as the Organization of Chinese Americans, a national organization with over 100 chapters dedicated to advancing the interests, advocacy, and representation of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities.

Through the program, Imanueli was placed with Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote), where he gained firsthand experience in civic engagement, voter advocacy, and community empowerment initiatives within AANHPI communities. During his placement, Imanueli supported congressional and advocacy event planning efforts, including initiatives that brought together community leaders, advocates, and policymakers. Throughout his internship, he had the opportunity to meet with congressional leaders and prominent figures within the AANHPI community, allowing him to gain a deeper understanding of how advocacy and public service can create meaningful change.

A major highlight of Imanueli’s summer experience was the opportunity to lobby on Capitol Hill, where he met with congressional offices to advocate for legislation and policy priorities supported by OCA. Through these meetings, Imanueli experienced firsthand how communities can engage directly with their elected officials and participate in the democratic process. For Imanueli, this experience reinforced the importance of civic engagement and the power of voting as a tool for communities to have their voices represented. He believes that democracy extends beyond election day and that young people must continue to stay informed, communicate with their leaders, and advocate for issues that impact their communities.

As a Pacific Islander, Imanueli connected his work in Washington, D.C., to the challenges facing island communities, including the ongoing conversations surrounding deep-sea mining and the protection of ocean ecosystems. Coming from American Samoa, he understands the importance of ensuring that Pacific Islander communities are included in decisions that impact their lands, waters, and cultural heritage. Through his advocacy, Imanueli emphasizes that protecting the Pacific requires civic participation, community involvement, and meaningful conversations with leaders, policymakers, and local communities. He believes that the voices of those most impacted by these decisions must be present at the table.

Imanueli describes his summer as a transformative and rewarding experience that strengthened his commitment to public service and representation. In addition to lobbying on Capitol Hill, he attended OCA’s annual convention in Detroit, Michigan, where he connected with advocates and leaders from across the country. Looking back on his experience, Imanueli emphasizes the need for greater Pacific Islander representation in spaces where decisions are made. While many organizations include “PI” (Pacific Islander) within their names, he believes true representation requires Pacific Islanders themselves to hold seats at the table. As one of the fastest-growing communities in the United States, Pacific Islanders continue to make meaningful contributions, and for Imanueli, the future depends on ensuring their voices are heard, valued, and represented.