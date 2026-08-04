US-Pacific Tuna Treaty vital, as it delivers US$50 million boost to the region

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The South Pacific Tuna Treaty, also known as the US Tuna Treaty, remains an important partnership for the region, the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) says. The Treaty came into force in 1988 and provides the framework for US purse seine fishing vessels to operate in the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) of Pacific Island Parties.

The FFA is the primary agency responsible for managing offshore tuna fisheries within 200-mile zones of its 17 member nations.

FFA director-general Noan David Pakop said the treaty allows for Pacific Island members to received financial support, which goes a long way in how the islands manage their fishing activities.

Pakop made the comments this week in Honiara, after the FFA received the second distribution of 2026 funds under the US Tuna Treaty, totaling US$50.42 million.

"This latest distribution represents a significant contribution to Pacific Island Parties and reflects the value of the cooperation that has been built under the Treaty over many years," Pakop said.

The distribution follows the receipt in mid-July of the US government's US$60m payment for 2026, continuing its commitment under the longstanding fisheries partnership between US and Pacific Island countries.

Under the established distribution arrangements, US$49.5 million of the US government's 2026 payment has been allocated towards this second distribution.

FFA said the total distribution of US$50.42m also includes funds from the balance of purchased fishing days and the redistribution of Fiji's pledged share to members of the Exploratory Pool, in line with the decision of FFC Ministers in Kokopo, Papua New Guinea, in 2023.

"The remaining US$10.5m from the 2026 US Government payment has been set aside for the first distribution in 2027. These funds will be placed in a term deposit in the interim to earn interest for the benefit of the Parties," the FFA said in a statement.

"A further US$1.5m allocated for the Fishing Effort component will also be distributed in early 2027, once fishing activities by vessels operating under the Treaty in 2026 have been completed and the final allocation determined.

"Earlier this year, the 2026 first distribution of US$10.5m was made in February and April, using funds from the US government's 2025 payment."

Pakop welcomed the latest distribution.

"We acknowledge the US government for its continued commitment and Fiji for honouring its pledge to redistribute its share in line with the decision of FFC Ministers," he said.

"The US Tuna Treaty is one of the Pacific's longest-standing fisheries partnerships and provides an important framework for fisheries cooperation between the United States and Pacific Island Parties."

The US delegation met with the members of the Pacific Island Parties in Wellington two months ago for the 2026 annual consultations under the Treaty, to discuss matters relating to its implementation and the ongoing fisheries partnership.

The Pacific Island parties are: Australia, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Naoero, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

The Treaty terms and conditions, including its financial arrangements, have been periodically renegotiated over the years.

Renegotiation was concluded in June 2024, extending the Treaty for the next 10 years, from 2023-2033, with revised terms, conditions and a new financial package.