World Rugby says no ultimatum given to Samoa over governance fiasco

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — World Rugby has denied reports that it gave Samoa an ultimatum to sort out problems over which body governs the sport in the country, or face a ban from international competition.

This follows reports that the Samoa government was given 24 hours — until Friday — to accept a review of its decision to withdraw its support of Lakapi Samoa.

Prime Minister La'aulialemalietoa Leuatea Schmidt announced earlier this year that he was establishing a rival union to take over the role of Lakapi Samoa (the Samoa Rugby Union).

But World Rugby denies reports that it had told Samoa that failure to accept the review would result in Samoa copping a ban — it also confirmed it is involved as a mediator to resolve issues at Lakapi Samoa.

A spokesperson for World Rugby told RNZ Pacific: "We are in active and constructive dialogue with all parties and remain focused on a positive resolution."

Yesterday, Samoa's opposition leader Tuilaepa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi said that Samoa faced suspension by World Rugby because of "a dirty political move" by the government and particularly his rival, the current prime minister, La'auli.

Tuilaepa spoke to RNZ Pacific after the government announced that it was pulling its support of Lakapi Samoa due to "unresolved internal issues and division" at the national rugby union, and amid reports that Samoa was risking being banned from World Rugby.

RNZ Pacific has contacted Lakapi Samoa and the Samoa government's press secretariat for a response to Tuilaepa's comments.

Tuilaepa stepped down as long-time chairman of the Samoa Rugby Union earlier this year after his political stand-off with La'auli threatened to stall a new funding program for the Pacific's three top rugby unions.

La'auli had refused to sign any new agreement with the Fijian and Tongan rugby unions until Tuilaepa and his board resigned and made way for new appointments.

FIJI FIASCO

The crisis surrounding Samoa rugby has shades of the political problems which caused Fiji to be banned from the World Rugby Council in 2023 over governance concerns, after the government in 2023 effectively control of the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU).

The following year, the FRU was reinstated as a member of the governing body's council after a suspension of almost 15 months.

However, the FRU has become embroiled in more problems lately, after a dispute over player payments became public.

This week, the FRU board chairman John Sanday said the union had a plan B in place to ensure Flying Fijians players don't make 'ridiculous' demands of management in future.

This follows an incident during Fiji's recent Nations Championship stint in Europe, where they lost all three test matches to Wales, England and Scotland.

Sanday said players demanded an increase of their daily allowances from FJ$500 a day to $1,000, but the FRU only agreed to pay FJ$600 per day.

That was despite the fact that players had signed contracts pre-tour.

Sanday said the players argued that the union would make a lot of money from the three games it technically "hosted" on the northern tour.

He has now revealed the FRU will review the squad's make-up and form a standby squad ready to play for Fiji if current players don't change their attitude.

The chairman said the FRU is now a business, which requires a changed mindset.

[Samoa News note: On Friday, July 31, 2026, a formal event held at the Sheraton Hotel in Apia, Samoa, officially launched the newly formed Samoa Rugby Football Union (SRFU).]