236th USCG Birthday: August 4th

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Congresswoman Uifaatali Amata attended last week’s early celebration of the upcoming 236th birthday of the Coast Guard, officially on August 4th.

While this wasn’t a formal meeting, Congresswoman Amata took time to discuss the merits of Pago Pago Harbor and how the territory would welcome one or more vessels stationed here, as she has publicly stated for years, including in congressional committees.

This exchange happened to be timed near the official request by Governor Pulaali’i Nikolao Pula to establish a permanent station and deploy cutters and personnel to American Samoa.