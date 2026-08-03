TRIBUTE: Long Live, Lewis Wolman: A servant of the people

Long before Donald Trump entered politics, Lewis recounted a story he had heard on island.

When the King of Tonga arrived, his people rose to their feet and bowed before their sovereign.

Later, Malietoa arrived, and the Samoan people remained seated.

Surprised, the King asked, “Why didn’t your people stand?

Malietoa replied, “Because in Samoa, we are all kings.”

Lewis loved that story; not because it diminished a king, but because it elevated a people. Then he would leave us with a lesson I have never forgotten:

“May the people always choose servants, never kings.”

Those words are more than an observation; they are a warning for American Samoa that leadership is not a crown to wear; it is a towel to carry.

To Lewis, public office was never a throne to occupy. It was a sacred trust to be honored. He truly believed in many of his editorials that leaders are elected not to be revered, but to serve with humility, integrity and a genuine heart for the people. Lewis said the moment a servant begins to think like a king is the moment leadership begins to fail.

Lewis was ahead of his time. His wisdom remains one of his enduring legacies. Elect servants, not kings.

Be strong Eletise and family. God needed His servant sooner.

Vincent iuli