Stowaway will not be charged, says Samoa police chief

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa’s Commissioner of Police and Prisons has said they would not charge a woman who had stowed away on a Fiji Airways flight to Nadi in December last year.

The Fiji times is reporting flight attendants discovered the woman asleep in the aircraft’s lavatory after the December 25 flight from Samoa landed in Fiji.

“We are focusing more on how this 24-year-old woman skipped airport security and immigration,” said Commissioner Auapa’au Logoitino Filipo.

“I cannot fathom how she managed to get on the aircraft with a number of airport securities working on the day in question,” he said.

The woman’s actions, the police commissioner said, were covered by civil rather than criminal law in Samoa and the Attorney-General’s Office had recommended that authorities focus on how she evaded security.

In December, police had said that preliminary investigations found that the woman was bored with looking after young relatives and decided to go overseas.