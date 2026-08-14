Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A large, luxury yacht owned by a Japanese billionaire has been traveling around the islands over the past few days, leaving a trail of curiosity in its wake.

Multiple boating websites reported the vessel is the 375-foot German- made yacht Nausicaa, owned by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, a fashion entrepreneur and art collector.

The Nausicaa is one of the largest yachts in the world, with a price tag rumored at upwards of $350 million.

The giant in the water is outfitted with nine cabins, an infinity pool and jacuzzi on its aft deck, as well as a helipad on the bridge deck.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources told Hawaii News Now: “At the time of this report, the DLNR is not aware of any reports of the vessel conducting charters or breaking any state regulations.”

The boat remains on the move, traveling through Hawaii waters without staying in one area for long.

(Hawaii News Now)

FIJI MILITARY TIES

A Fijian military commander is calling for stronger military ties with Australia after attending Exercise Pitch Black 26.

Major General Jone Kalouniwai said closer cooperation would strengthen Fiji's command-and-control capabilities, intelligence support, and participation in regional exercises.

The call follows July's Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance agreements between Fiji and Australia.

These treaties are commitments of integration in security, economies, and people between the two.

(RNZ Pacific)

TUVALU PEACEKEEPING MISSION

Tuvalu's Police Force has sent four officers to be part of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

In a statement, the government said three officers departed Tuvalu last week.

Prime Minister Feleti Teo acknowledged government concern for the wellbeing of the officers, but expressed confidence in the UN systems for the safety of personnel on peacekeeping missions.

According to the UN, more than 150 peacekeepers from the Pacific, predominantly from Fiji, were deployed somewhere in the world as peacekeepers, as of March this year.

(RNZ Pacific)

PM CALLS TO REVOKE PARDON

Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat has reportedly asked the country's President, Nikenike Vurobaravu, to revoke a pardon he granted to a convicted rapist.

The Vanuatu Daily Post reported that four men convicted on rape charges received presidential pardons at the end of July.

Napat said he intended to move for Parliament to review the president's pardoning powers, noting he has previously raised a similar concern with the president in May 2025.

(RNZ Pacific)

MUTUAL DEFENSE TREATY

Australia has tabled its Veitacini Mutual Defense Treaty with Fiji in the Senate.

The agreement establishes the Ocean of Peace alliance, committing each country to support the other if they are attacked.

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said it marked an important milestone in the way that the Pacific sees itself strategically.

The Vuvale Union Treaty was also tabled, which provides for more than a billion dollars in Australian grants and loans to Fiji.

(RNZ Pacific)

POSSIBLE CYCLONE

Trade winds will continue through much of the week with a high-pressure system far to the northeast.

Showers will be limited to windward and mauka neighborhoods; rainfall totals will be light to moderate. A potential area for tropical development remains about 1100 miles east-southeast of the islands.

Computer models are pointing to possible stormy weather over the weekend, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty. At this time, it’s best to prepare for windy and rainy conditions starting Friday.

Elevated wave heights are expected for south and west shores. A near advisory-level south swell is due on Wednesday. A sizeable east swell is likely later in the week, produced by the disturbance to our east.

(Hawaii News Now)

FIJI CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM

Fiji's Cabinet is expected to lay out its plans for constitutional reform next month.

Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga said a constitutional reform bill will be tabled in parliament before it goes to a referendum.

Cabinet is awaiting a report from the Constitutional Reform Commission, and Tuaraga said cabinet cannot agree to a makeup of the bill until then.

The Commission closed public submissions on constitutional reform at the end of June.

(RNZ Pacific)