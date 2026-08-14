Oahu flood survivor turns garage into community storm-prep hub

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Windward O’ahu resident Kim Fanene launched a free resource network two weeks after the recent back-to-back Kona lows that slammed Oʻahu in March and marked the worst storms in 20 years. While no one was spared the rains, residents on the North Shore bore the brunt of a historic disaster.

Despite her Hau’ula home being overtaken by seeping water and then mold she opened a community disaster hub out of her Punalu’u garage, distributing free supplies to neighbors.

Ms Fanene, founder of HI Risk Management, set up the hub in Punaluu after moving from Hau’ula. On Wednesday, residents stopped by to pick up batteries, shampoo, conditioner and other basic necessities.

O’ahu news source — Hawaii News Now quoted her saying, “A lot of families are coming asking for stuff like shampoo, conditioner, all the regular necessities,” Fanene said. “Majority came to pick up a lot of batteries for their flashlights and all that sort of stuff. Eventually I know they will start coming for more propane and butane and burners because just to prepare for the electric outage.”

Fanene said she feels anxious alongside her neighbors as a new storm approaches. Forecasters have issued a hurricane watch as Tropical Storm Lala puts Hawaii in its crosshairs.

“Honestly, I’m really anxious, which I’m sure can speak for the rest of the community,” she said. “No one knows what’s going to happen. I mean, the last one was unexpected.”

Fanene lived in Hau’ula during the Kona low storm in March, where water seeped into her rental and triggered a mold infestation.

After seeing other flood victims struggle — too exhausted to navigate paperwork — she created HiRiskManagement.com to connect families with supplies and donors.

“HI Risk Management will provide them kind of a booklet, a guideline for what they need and the resources that are in their area, in their community,” Fanene said. “That’s one way to connect everyone, as well as letting them know... what they need to stock themselves.” The organization works directly with families in the district of Ko‘olauloa on the northeastern coast of Oʻahu to teach ocean safety, bodyboarding and environmental stewardship.

So far, 80 families have registered on the site, and Fanene said she is also directly assisting up to 45 additional families. Signing up on HIRiskManagement.com is free.

“I feel like this is a calm before the storm,” Fanene said. “It changes so quickly and all we can do is hope for the best and prepare for the worst.”

And this isn’t the first time she has come to the aid of her community. In 2025 she was executive director of a food distribution community nonprofit —FarmKineTings, a volunteer-run organization in Hauʻula that offers free programs aimed at keeping the community healthy, active and connected. The organization works directly with families in the district of Ko‘olauloa on the northeastern coast of Oʻahu to teach ocean safety, bodyboarding and environmental stewardship.

Core Programs:

Ocean Education — Teaches ocean safety, surfing, and bodyboarding to local youth.

Community Nourishment — Coordinates regular food distribution events for families in need.

Environmental Stewardship — Organizes beach cleanups and ecological conservation activities rooted in Hawaiian cultural values.

If you'd like to learn more, to get involved as a volunteer, make a donation, or find specific program schedules visit their website where you can give to free local programs, post your event or fundraiser flyer, and help neighbors find more ways to show up for one another: farmkinetings.com/community