Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A UNICEF survey shows that 91 per cent of children in Samoa have experienced violent discipline.

The Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey showed a staggering number of Pacific children, some as young as five, experience abuse, neglect, and mental health challenges both in and out of school.

UNICEF has suggested that strengthening child protection mechanisms in schools will enhance the capacity to manage risks to children, ensuring their safety and well-being wherever they may be affected.

Representatives from the education systems of 11 Pacific Island countries came together for a two-day Regional Conference on Counselling and Child Protection Policy in Schools last month. They collaborated and shared resources to address gaps and to overcome challenges in prioritising a safe, protected school environment.

They focused on creating quality, inclusive and accessible child protection policies, ensuring these translate into concrete actions within school communities.

Rates of violence against children in the Pacific remain among the highest in the world and were evidenced in all the countries in the region where the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey and other research projects have been conducted so far. In Fiji and Nauru, 81 per cent of children aged between 1-14 years have experienced violent discipline, while the number increases to 91 per cent in Samoa.

“With high rates of violence and abuse in the region, safe schools with quality counselling and strong child protection systems are critical,” said UNICEF Pacific Representative, Jonathan Veitch.

“Urgent action is needed to strengthen support systems and ensure that every child receives the protection and care they deserve within the school environment.”

The 11 Pacific Island Countries participating in the conference included Fiji, Nauru, Kiribati, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, the Republic of Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, and Palau.

(Samoa Observer)

TONGA REPORTS NEW DENGUE CASES

Six new cases of dengue fever have been reported in Tonga, bringing the total to 879 as of Monday.

More than half of the confirmed cases are on the main island, Tongatapu.

One person is in Niueiki Hospital in stable condition.

A dengue outbreak was declared in Tonga in February, with three dengue-related deaths recorded.

(RNZ Pacific)

INFECTIOUS DISEASE FOUND IN STRANDED DOLPHINS

A team of scientists from the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Health and Stranding lab (UHHSL) are sounding the alarm for an infectious disease recently discovered in Hawaii’s dolphins.

Scientists said so far three striped dolphins stranded on Oahu’s east shorelines over a seven day period tested positive for Brucella Ceti, a bacterial infection that can spread from animals to humans.

UH scientists said the infection can be dangerous to humans who touch infected marine mammals and advise against touching or handling stranded animals.

In humans, the infection can cause flu-like symptoms, neurological issues and chronic arthritis if untreated.

Researchers said that the three recent dolphin cases could signal a much larger problem for dolphins and whales in Hawaiian waters.

“Dolphins and whales are recognized sentinels of ocean health and give us signs and signals about what’s happening out there,” said Kristi West, associate researcher at UH Manoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience (CTAHR).

“Three strandings within one week likely represents many more dolphins that died and were lost at sea. It raises our concern about what’s happening to the animals in their ecosystem,” West added.

Researchers identified the striped dolphins as especially vulnerable to the infectious disease.

Experts warn that the infection may already be widespread in Hawaiian waters and are urging the public to call the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 1(888) 256-9840 to report any sightings.

(Hawaii News Now)

TONGA TRAVEL RESTRICTION

Tonga's Prime Minister 'Aisake Eke says he is "seriously alarmed" that the nation is reportedly included in the United States' proposed expansion of travel restrictions.

Dr Eke told Matangi Tonga the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working with the US Consulate in Nuku'alofa to formulate a response to the US government.

Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu are said to be included in an extended list of 36 extra countries that the Trump administration is considering banning on entering the US, according to an internal State Department cable seen by Reuters.

FIJI MEN URGED TO SEEK MENTAL HEALTH

Fijian men are being urged to seek help for mental health problems after a police officer died following a dispute with his wife.

Fijivillage.com reported that the officer was a member of the police boxing team and had represented the force at last year's Sukuna Bowl, an annual rugby union fixture in Suva.

The rugby team's coach described him as kind, disciplined and an inspiration to many.

He has reportedly called for men struggling with personal issues to contact Empower Pacific on 5626 or Lifeline Fiji on 1543.

(RNZ Pacific)

HOURS-LONG STANDOFF AT KEEHI BOAT HARBOR

A man has died after a barricade situation at Keehi Boat Harbor ended in an officer-involved shooting.

Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan said that officers responded to an area off Sand Island Access Road at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, after a report of a man aboard a boat who was allegedly firing a weapon at others.

Police said they found the suspect, armed with a hammer and refusing to leave the boat.

Officers then attempted to deploy tasers twice to de-escalate and disarm the suspect, but failed.

The suspect then barricaded himself in the hatch area of the cabin of the boat and claimed to be armed with a gun, Logan said.

At 7 a.m., the Specialized Services Division was notified and responded to the scene.

The crisis negotiation team, along with support from the state Department of Law Enforcement, also responded.

For nearly six hours, police negotiators made repeated attempts to communicate with the suspect to get him to surrender.

Shortly after 12:50 p.m., Logan said the suspect emerged from the hatch and allegedly pointed a shotgun-style firearm at multiple SSD officers who were 15-20 feet away from the suspect.

Logan said an officer then shot one round, which hit the suspect in the cheek. The suspect remained on the boat deck for roughly 30 to 40 minutes and refused contact from officers and medical assistance.

Logan added that the suspect appeared to be attempting to harm himself. Shortly afterward, officers were able to secure the suspect and render immediate medical aid.

(Hawaii News Now)

FIJI ORPHANAGES

A Fijian cabinet minister says two-thirds of the children in Fiji's orphanages are from Indo-Fijian communities.

The Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran told a radio show in Suva that this is a serious issue that continues to be ignored.

Kiran told Radio Sargam that homelessness, drug use, violence and HIV in the indo-Fijian community is under-reported, compared to iTaukei or indigenous children.

(RNZ Pacific)