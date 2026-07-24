Tongan women taken to China for marriage triggers police investigation

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Lisa grew up in a small rural village in Tonga.

Her family are farmers and the 23-year-old lived a simple life.

But she always dreamed of something bigger.

So when a Tongan woman living in China contacted her through a family member with an offer of a better life, she was intrigued.

"She told me there was an opportunity in China if I was willing to get married," she told the ABC.

"She sent me photos of two Chinese men. One worked in a restaurant, the other owned a car business. She told me [if] I married one of them, I wouldn't have to pay for anything, and I'd be able to send money home every month.

"I agreed because I believed it was an opportunity that would allow me to support my family and improve my own life."

Lisa, who asked to be de-identified to protect her family, packed her bags.

She boarded a flight — her first time travelling alone and first time flying overseas — and arrived in China in October last year.

But things soon turned sour.

"The situation in China turned out to be completely different from what I had been told in Tonga.

"I felt as though I [was] something that had been bought and sold."

Little did she know she had inadvertently been drawn into an arranged marriage syndicate that has enticed multiple Tongan women to China — a syndicate now being investigated by Tongan police.

WOMEN 'AUCTIONED OFF'

When Lisa arrived in China, she was taken to Fujian province and introduced to the people who helped organize her trip.

Days later she was introduced to several different men — different to the photos she was originally shown — and was told to "marry" and then "show affection" to one of them.

Tapenisa Mahe, a Tongan woman studying in Fujian province who came to translate and support Lisa, was there when that happened.

She said it was like they were "auctioning her off".

"Different families came to look at her and decide whether they wanted her," she said.

"I began to feel very uneasy. I wondered whether this was somehow normal in China."

Mahe was told by the people who organized Lisa's trip — and who asked her to help translate — that she had come "to try to build a better life".

"I only agreed to help because I wanted to help another Tongan," she said.

But she said she quickly became "seriously concerned".

"The man's family started talking about money that had been paid to the matchmakers.

"That's when I realized something much bigger was happening."

'THEY WANTED TO COME'

The ABC has confirmed Lisa's trip to China was organized by Maata Aso, a Tongan woman living in China, and a Chinese national called Auntie Shulan Fang, better known as "Auntie Julie".

Aso, who has lived in China for more than a decade, rejected claims that women were mistreated after arriving in China.

She said there were many Tongan women happily married there.

"The reasons Tongan women come to China are different," she told the ABC.

"Some come to get married, some come because they're poor, and some come looking for a better life."

She also rejected claims she was paid.

"The claims that people are making about money are false," she said.

"I've never told anyone that I receive money. They [the women] themselves told me they wanted to come."

The ABC has seen WeChat conversations that discuss payments of about $20,000 linked to the marriages; however, it is unclear who receives money and what it is used for.

Aso said the arrangement between the families in China was organized by "Auntie Julie"

"The agreement was that Auntie would cover the costs first, and the family would repay her later," Aso said.

"I don't know whether they [Lisa's former husband in China] repaid her or not. All I know is that all the expenses were paid by Auntie".

The ABC has contacted Auntie Julie and Lisa's former husband in China for comment.

'THEY TOOK MY PASSPORT'

Lisa said despite communication difficulties, at first, her new husband and the family were supportive and kind.

But she said that all changed when she pushed back on the family's pressure to "make a baby".

"They took my passport," she said. "The family then began pressuring me to work, but I refused because I didn't have a work visa".

Months later, with conditions worsening, Lisa asked her husband for a divorce.

"The family began neglecting me," she said. "I was moved into a separate room in the house.

"There were times when I became so hungry that I drank water from the bathroom just to stay alive.

"There were moments when I felt completely hopeless."

Tapenisa Mahe later provided a safe house for Lisa. She says she helped her escape and organized help to get her back to Tonga.

Last week, after nine months in China, Lisa returned home.

THE PROMISE OF 'A BETTER LIFE'

The allegations about a human trafficking syndicate involving Tongan women in China began to spread on social media last month.

Facing a public backlash, the Chinese Embassy in Tonga released two public statements, describing the issue as a "transnational marriage dispute".

It said with "assistance from Chinese police, the Tongan Embassy and students in China" it helped Lisa and another woman return home from China.

"Transnational marriages face gaps in language, culture and lifestyle," it said.

Acting Tonga Police Commissioner Tevita Vailea said police quickly learned that more young women were preparing to leave Tonga in organized trips and advised the women to rethink their plans.

The ABC has spoken to one of them. The 20-year-old said she cancelled her trip to China, organized by Auntie Julie and Mataa Aso, after the allegations emerged on social media.

Like Lisa, she was told all expenses would be paid by her prospective husband and had been sold the idea of "a better life".

At the time of ABC's interview, Commissioner Vailea said two more women were due to return to Tonga from China, and police were prioritizing their safety before continuing the investigation.

He said they have not yet determined whether the case involved criminal human trafficking.

"We have seen some areas of interest to focus on," Vailea said. "But it is still in the early stages of our investigation."

According to ʻOfa Likiliki from Tonga's Women and Children Crisis Centre, the situation is simple.

"Based on what the young women who have courageously sought our services have disclosed to us, we have identified indicators that are consistent with internationally recognized indicators of human trafficking," she said.

She said they have supported a number of other young women who have returned to Tonga after travelling to China.

"Our immediate focus has been making sure the young women are safe and protected."

Lisa, now home with her family, decided to speak out to ensure other young Tongan women contemplating travelling to China were aware of what is going on.

She said it was an experience she never wanted to relive.

"I simply hope no one else goes through what I went through," she said.

"I believed I was travelling for a better future. Instead, I found myself in a situation I never expected."