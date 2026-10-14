Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — On October 8, U.S. Navy sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln returned home to San Diego after more than 10 months deployed, including a reported 286 days at sea without a port visit. Once granted liberty to leave the ship, sailors reunited with loved ones after months of worry, missed milestones, and difficult days apart.

Some fathers held their babies for the very first time.

One of the sailors waves the Manuʻa flag so his family could easily find him on the ship.

It is James Tupea Satila, son of Faanimo Fuimaono Satila & Seumanu Henry Satila of Ta’u.

