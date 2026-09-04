OP ED: AMATA CONGRATULATES U.S. SEN. MARKEY ON HIS HUGE WIN

Koror — (9/3/26) Following Tuesday's primary in Massachusetts, I woke up to the news that the voters gave a resounding vote of confidence to 80-year-old Senator Ed Markey, along with two long serving House members.

All had younger challengers running against them and ignoring the value of seniority, relationships, experience, and track records of accomplishments. Those challengers got a lot of headlines and TikTok videos, but the voters chose seniority by a wide margin, Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata said.

Of course, Sen. Markey is 12 years younger than Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa! He's 92, and long known as one of the hardest working senators. Amazingly, he just completed his 46th straight year of visits and meetings in all 99 counties in his state, which is an area over 56,000 square miles. He still holds regular press conferences in the Capitol, attended by a radio voice you know from KHJ's Washington correspondent, where the Senator puts a big focus on judges and the Farm Bill.

His voters ignore complaints about his age and watch the work he does.

I've worked with Sen. Markey, and in 2022 I traveled the Pacific with him at his invitation. These are the kind of invites I accept to maintain friendships with influential leaders of both parties. I've traveled with Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, also at his invitation, and many more.

In this way, I'm prepared no matter what for the leadership of each Congress! Legislatively, it's the best way to have a say in the bipartisan bills that are most likely to make it all the way through the process and become law.

Those who are passionate about politics sometimes misunderstand why I'm bipartisan in Congress.

Republicans might wonder how I work with Members with beliefs far to my left; Democrats wonder how I can work with President Trump. It's simple: It is what is best for American Samoa.

We are a small territory and sending a partisan to Washington to antagonize one side of the aisle is not in the best interests of our people!

Our islands' Republican Party dates back to President Eisenhower, who famously worked with both sides of Congress. In working with everyone, I'm a throwback to less partisan times, because that's what American Samoa needs from our Representative.”

[Editor’s note: Ed Markey is the Democratic U.S. Senator from Massachusetts who assumed office on July 16, 2013 and has served 20 terms.]