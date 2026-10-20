Bomb threat prompts emergency screening of Amazon cargo plane in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) — The pilot of a plane declared an emergency shortly before landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Monday morning.

First responders were sent to the airport to await the arrival of the Amazon air cargo jet as it came in around 8 a.m.

Officials say a bomb threat forced the aircraft’s pilot to declare an emergency.

Upon arrival, authorities found no explosives on the plane, and it was taken to Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam for additional screening.

Details are still unfolding, but audio of the dispatch call from CrimeRadar sheds light on the incident.

A person can be heard on the recording saying, “All emergency responders, rally point will be at gate Charlie Nine. This is for the aircraft coming in with the bomb threat.”

The plane was released after clearing screening procedures.