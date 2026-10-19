Trump approves emergency declarations for Guam, CNMI as Super Typhoon moves away

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — US President Donald Trump has approved emergency declarations for Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands after Super Typhoon Champi narrowly missed Guam, bringing destructive winds and dangerous seas to the Marianas.

Guam's Governor Lou Leon Guerrero confirmed the presidential declaration on Sunday, authorising the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate emergency assistance.

Champi passed about 10 miles south of Guam early Sunday, prompting authorities to warn residents of damaging winds and life-threatening conditions.

"We are grateful for the president's quick response," Leon Guerrero said.

Lieutenant Governor Joshua Tenorio assured residents that all available resources would be deployed for response and recovery.

Meanwhile, Trump approved a separate emergency declaration for the Northern Marianas on Saturday, a day after Governor David Apatang requested federal assistance.

The declaration covers Saipan, Tinian, and Rota, allowing FEMA to mobilise resources and provide direct federal assistance for emergency protective measures, with the federal government covering 75 percent of eligible costs.

Apatang said the assistance came at a critical time following successive storms that have battered the territory this year.

"This has been an incredibly difficult year for our islands. Our people have endured storm after storm, and each time they have shown remarkable strength and resilience," he said.

As of 4pm Sunday, Champi was 170 miles west of Guam, packing maximum sustained winds of 150m/ph and moving west at 16 miles per hour.

Forecasters said Champi could strengthen into a category 5 super typhoon early Monday, with winds reaching 160 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service cancelled typhoon warnings for Guam and Rota at 5pm Sunday, while tropical storm warnings and typhoon watches for Saipan and Tinian were lifted earlier in the afternoon.

However, strong winds and dangerous seas remain a concern across the Marianas, with gusts of up to 45m/ph miles possible overnight.

Coastal flood and high surf warnings remain in effect for Guam and Rota, while a flood watch has been extended through early Monday because of possible heavy rainfall.

Small craft advisories also cover all four main Mariana Islands.

Champi is forecast to continue west-northwest through the Philippine Sea, potentially approaching the far northern Philippines or Taiwan later this week.

FEMA has appointed Andrew Grant as federal coordinating officer for the Northern Marianas, with additional assistance possible following further damage assessments.