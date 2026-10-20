Guam begins recovery from Champi as CNMI declares all clear

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Guam has begun recovering from Super Typhoon Champi, with government offices reopening and cargo operations partially resuming, although widespread power outages and dangerous marine conditions persist.

Meanwhile, the neighboring Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) has declared the all clear, with schools resuming classes Monday.

US President Donald Trump has approved emergency declarations for both Guam and the CNMI.

The Guam Power Authority reported that 90 percent of transmission lines had been restored, all 30 substations were energised, and 70 percent of electrical feeders and circuits were back online as of Monday morning.

However, electricity demand remained at just 52 percent of the island's normal peak of 174 megawatts.

Restoration crews are working around the clock to repair village distribution lines, restore electricity to critical facilities, and provide generators for water wells and wastewater services.

Guam's government reopened Monday, although some agencies may have limited services because of storm damage and disruptions to electricity, water, and internet connections.

The Port Authority of Guam also resumed releasing cargo into the community Monday morning.

However, waterside operations remain suspended pending clearance from the US Coast Guard, while personnel assess damage to port infrastructure and cargo-handling equipment.

All public schools, Catholic schools, Guam Community College, and the University of Guam remain closed to students Monday as authorities assess storm damage.

The US National Weather Service also warned of possible flooding from rainbands associated with Champi, particularly in low-lying areas.

High surf and small craft advisories remain in effect, with breaking waves of up to 11 feet and seas reaching 12 feet.

Guam police and National Guard personnel have also been deployed to direct traffic at major intersections affected by power outages.

In the CNMI, Governor David Apatang lifted Typhoon Condition I for Rota and declared the island all clear at 11pm Sunday.

The declaration followed the earlier cancellation of tropical cyclone watches and warnings for Saipan and Tinian.

The CNMI Emergency Operations Center said Champi no longer poses a threat to the Commonwealth.

As of 10pm Sunday, the super typhoon was about 245 miles west-southwest of Rota and 300 miles west-southwest of Saipan, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour.

The storm was moving west at 14 miles per hour and was forecast to turn slightly west-northwest through Tuesday while remaining over open ocean.

The CNMI Public School System announced that classes have resumed, while Northern Marianas College has also resumed classes.

The CNMI Emergency Operations Center has issued its final bulletin on Champi but will continue monitoring weather conditions.

Champi is the latest major storm to affect the Marianas, which has experienced a succession of destructive tropical cyclones this year.