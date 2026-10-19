Samoa PM accused of being 'a leader who believes he is above the law'

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A former editor of Samoa's only independent daily newspaper has characterized Samoan Prime Minister La'aulialemalietoa (La'auli) Leuatea Schmidt as a "dictator" under whose leadership the "law has been compromised".

Shalveen Chand, who led the Samoa Observer as its editorial chief, has accused La'auli of a "lack of accountability and transparency", "intimidation" of journalists and "nepotism" since coming to power.

"La'auli ... made a promising start when he was elected prime minister in September 2025," Chand wrote in an op-ed for the Cook Islands News, where he now works as a senior journalist.

"In his first press conference, he made a promise to be transparent and accountable. A promise that he never intended to keep, which has now resulted in the banning of Samoa's only independent publication from government events, government officials not being accountable to the media, bullying and assault on journalists, including on me in front of his house."

In his piece, Chand said that intimidation was among the reasons he had to leave Samoa and his job in Apia and move to the Cook Islands.

La'auli has been at odds with the Samoa Observer over what he has previously stated as the newspaper's lack of "factual, accurate and impartial articles with integrity and professionalism".

As a result, La'auli arbitrarily banned the news outlet from attending and covering him or government events in the public interest.

"I pray that the temporary suspension will produce a fruitful way forward for not only the Samoa Observer but all other media outlets to maintain the highest standards of professionalism as prescribed in the Media Code of Ethics," the prime minister said in a statement at the time.

Chand said that the rule of law has been compromised in Samoa.

"Corruption was already rife; however, when you add in a leader who believes he is above the law, the rule of law starts becoming non-existent. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation has dubbed La'auli as the 'Trump of the Pacific', and his behavior often mirrors that of the American," he wrote.

Chand also claimed that there have been serious breaches of due process, including in top-level government appointments.

"It is worrying when merit is no longer a requirement to hold a top civil service position. Nepotism is rife, and his own children are acting as if the nation were the family business.

"This was seen a few weeks ago when La'auli's son snatched a camera off a reporter and deleted photos, saying it was against the law to photograph his father. Last time it was checked, no such laws existed."

The incident Chand was referring to occurred late last month, when La'auli's son took the camera of a female Samoa Observer journalist and deleted photographs taken by her of La'auli.

The Samoa government issued a statement following a media backlash and defended the action, saying that the ban on the Samoa Observer was still in place.

"My toddler and wife have often been victims of these attacks, even though my spouse's political allegiance is with La'auli," Chand wrote.

"Yes, she's Samoan, and she occasionally reminds me of how 'Sleeping with the Enemy' can be viewed in a whole new context. But I am thankful that despite being critical of the media, she has always stood up for me whenever I have been targeted, either physically or on social media."

Chand said he has been approached by those who questioned "why I was against their prime minister".

"It is hard to make some people understand that it was no personal attack on the leader but a journalistic attempt to keep him honest, accountable and transparent."

"Many times, these physical confrontations have been met with my personal bodyguard, my wife, willing to throw a few combinations like David Tua."

RNZ Pacific has approached the Samoan government for comment.