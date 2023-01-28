Week long Miss Pacific Islands Pageant kicks off today in Samoa

Apia, SAMOA — The five Pacific young women who will be vying for the Miss Pacific Islands crown have arrived in Samoa for the pageant that runs through Feb. 4.

Alexandra Melody Pitcher representing Nauru landed at the Faleolo International airport on Thursday evening and was welcomed by the current Miss Pacific Islands, Fonoifafo McFarland Seumanu, Miss Samoa, Haylanni Pearl Kuruppu, and members of the Samoa Tourism Authority.

Miss Solomon Islands, Tiare Haro was the second to arrive on Friday 27 January with her chaperone and delegation.

Miss American Samoa, Kauhani Fuimaono and Miss Papua New Guinea, Josie Nicholas were the last to arrive with their delegations.

Board directors and members for each country have been arriving over the weekend.

Prior to her arrival to Samoa, Miss Nauru was being spurred on by history as her mother, Juliana Curry Picther was crowned Miss Samoa in 1981.

Mrs. Pitcher is the proud mother of the current Miss Nauru who also represented Samoa in the Miss World competition in the same year she held the title.

During the Miss Nauru pageant last year in June, the former Miss Samoa was amongst the crowd reportedly taking photos and crying when her daughter was announced the pageant winner.

A photo circulating on social media showcased the mother and daughter with Mrs. Pitcher proudly balancing her daughter's crown on her head.

Mrs. Pitcher is of Samoan heritage, her mother being To'oa Runa.

The 34th Miss Pacific Islands Pageant to be hosted in Samoa will commence today Jan. 29 and running to Feb. 4 and featuring five contestants.

Miss American Samoa, Miss Nauru, Miss Papua New Guinea, Miss Solomon Islands and Miss Samoa are on hand for the pageant.