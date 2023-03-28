Yummy treats at SBA Int'l Food Festival photo & caption

Samoa Baptist School paents pose for a photo at their booth during the school’s International Food Festival on Friday evening, March 24, 2023 at the Pala Lagoon Park. Classes were designated a fale Samoa and with the help of parents and students, each fale sold a variety of food from different countries. This group sold Chinese food plates and all sorts of treats. All proceeds raised go to help fund the construction of the school’s multipurpose building that is currently underway. [photo: faaTalanoa Media]