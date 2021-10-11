StarKist celebrates Years of Service photo & caption

Twenty-seven employees of StarKist Samoa celebrated in the months of July and August their years of service, ranging from 5, 10, 15, and 25 years of service to the cannery. Pictured here are some of their recipients with their supervisors and managers, led by General Manager Jason Kim (back row, center) during a short ceremony honoring their service to Starkist Samoa on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the Starkist Cafeteria. [photo: StarKist]