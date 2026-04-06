Sanctuary partnership between the Palau National Marine Sanctuary and the NOAA National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa
Mon, 04/06/2026 - 7:39am
Through the sister sanctuary partnership between the Palau National Marine Sanctuary and the NOAA National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa, outreach teams continue to collaborate on engaging education programs. Over the past two years, the sanctuary partnership has developed hands-on “sanctuary kits”. These kits explore topics like scientific research, ecosystem monitoring, conservation, and the importance of Marine Protected Areas. [Facebook photo]