The 2026 NOAA Volunteer of the Year award goes to the Tafuna High School's Science Club, which includes 25 students and two chaperones. They have collectively contributed more than 90 volunteer hours in various initiatives in American Samoa including a twice monthly marine debris survey at Lion's Park, participating as volunteers at National Marine Sanctuary events, and as NOAA Ocean Guardian School stewards. [photo: Siatu'u/ NMSAS and K.A. Tagarino]