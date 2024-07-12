Tuisalega tops the Men's Physique Category in IFBB South Pacific Championship 2024

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Local bodybuilder Frank Asi Tuisalega has joined the elite category of the sport after an impressive performance in the recent IFBB (International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness) South Pacific Championship 2024 held in Nukualofa, Tonga.

Hailing from Sogi, Leone, and Solosolo and Fai’a’ai, Samoa, Tuisalega was the sole contestant representing American Samoa in the annual regional event, and won first place in the Overall Men's Physique Division, earning his IFBB Pro Card, an accomplishment all aspiring bodybuilders dream of achieving.

According to the IFBB website, "gaining your IFBB Pro Card means you are part of the elite. At this point, you've made it, and have the opportunity to follow a genuine career as a professional bodybuilder, earning a decent income by competing and winning.

"It costs $200 for your pro card, which only allows you to compete in pro shows until the end of the year. Yes, $200 a year. That means if you compete as a pro each year for the next five years, that is $1,000."

This year's IFBB South Pacific Championship was hosted by the IFBB Tonga BodyBuilding Federation and six nations were scheduled to compete. However, three pulled out at the last minute except for American Samoa, New Zealand and the host nation.

According to Sala McMoore, the Vice President of the Sauia IFBB American Samoa BodyBuilding Federation who was also the Head Judge, Frank faced tough competition but his superb physical condition and eye-catching posing routine guaranteed his first placing.

McMoore revealed that victory was especially sweet this time around for Frank Asi Tuisalega because he narrowly missed out in the IFBB Australasian Championships held in Sydney, Australia in April this year, and had to settle for second place.

"I'm very happy for Frank because his hard work and commitment has paid off and he deserves his moment in the spotlight," said McMoore. "More importantly, with his Pro Card, he can now compete as a professional bodybuilder and hopefully win some good prize money."

In an exclusive interview, the 26-year-old professional bodybuilder told Samoa News that his priority right now is to work on improving his physique and toning his body to the next level, in preparation for the next international event next year.

An Environmental Specialist at the American Samoa Environment Protection Agency (ASEPA), he pointed out that his participation in any international competition would depend on his annual leave days.

Tuisalega acknowledged with thanks the generous sponsorship and mentoring of the Sauia IFBB American Samoa BodyBuilding Federation President Leonē Peter Reid III, who funded his travel, accommodation and participation in both the Australasian Champs in Australia and the recent South Pacific Champs in Tonga.

"I competed alone but I had the best team behind me," he said with appreciation. "Thank you President Leonē Peter Reid III and Vice President Sala McMoore for choosing me to represent American Samoa and sponsoring this trip.

"Thank you to my parents and family, coaches, my Sauia Gym aiga, my ASEPA family and everyone for your constant encouragement and support. It means everything to me. Your words of encouragement made me feel like I could accomplish anything.

"And a big Malo Aupito to the Tonga IFBB Bodybuilding Federation for hosting this event and I wish my Tongan brothers who shared the stage with me all the best in their future endeavors. Ofa atu."

The International Fitness and BodyBuilding Federation (IFBB), also governs the sport of Powerlifting.

Founded in 1946 in Canada, it has 204 affiliated nations and is one of the world's largest and most active international sports federations.

The IFBB organizes more than 8,000 local, national, regional, continental and world championships each year.

Sauia IFBB ASBBF President Leonē Peter Reid III who is also the president of the American Samoa Powerlifting Association, stated that a Powerlifting team consisting of men’s and women’s teams will be heading to Apia, Samoa to compete in the Samoa National Powerlifting Championships on July 20.

The men's team includes Justin Pedro and John Ioane, while Nolita Motu, Lesmarie Ioane and Marcel McMoore-Collins will be competing in the women's division.

All are experienced powerlifters who medalled in the 17th Pacific Games in Solomon Islands in November last year.

The upcoming national championships in Samoa will be the third time some of the lifters have met since the 2023 Pacific Games, like American Samoa's Justin Pedro who had to settle for silver while the gold went to Samoa's Oliva Kirisome in the Solomon Islands.

However, Pedro turned the tables completely with a convincing win over Kirisome when they met for the second time in April this year during the 5th Annual Si'i Mamafa Championships at the Sauia Gym.

The two powerlifters will continue their rivalry for a third time in the next two weeks in Samoa.

Meanwhile, the next IFBB-sanctioned event on the international calendar is the IFBB World Men's Bodybuilding Championships & Annual Congress slated for September 23-28 at Tehran, Iran.

This will be followed by the Oceania Regional Powerlifting & Bench Press Championships scheduled for October 7-14 in Nauru, culminating in the Polybeast Event to be hosted by the local federation and will be held at Lion's Park, Tafuna.