Teine ole Seaula wins ASG Flag Day Cricket League

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Teine ole Seaula from Aoa won the Championship for the International cricket tournament against the Moli ole Ava team from Hawaii. Teine ole Seaula batted 105 points with 19 outs, and Moli ole Ava had 29 points with 19 outs.

The Teine ole Seaula team is also the Champion for this year's ASG Flag Day Cricket League, earning their five-peat position!

The Teine ole Seaula team is Captained by Veteran Cricket Player Fatima Su'a, with Fasi Ta’ase as the Head Coach; the team’s President is Dr. Annie Fuivai, with Makerita Kovati Ula as Vice President while Beauty Paleso'o is the Secretary.