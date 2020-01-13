Team Amerika Samoa wins JPS Paradise Football Classic V

Honolulu, HAWAII — Team Amerika Samoa clinched the 2020 Jr Prep Sports (JPS) Paradise Football Classic V after defeating Hawaii Fire 14- 12. Congratulations players and coaches!

In a social media post, JPS officials wrote, “Thank you Governor Lolo, parents, friends, and supporters! We are forever grateful for your unending support. Governor Lolo's goal in sending our athletes to the JPS Paradise Football Classic was to expose our student athletes. Over the last five years the number of our athletes who have gone to college on football scholarships has doubled. Today, eight of our players were offered scholarships. CONGRATULATIONS TO THESE STUDENT ATHLETES!”

Team Amerika Samoa comprises talented local players from all over the territory, representing various elementary and high schools.

They are: Junior Jam Tanielu, Manuita Sofeni, Niko Soava, Scot Osifeagaiga Pese, Avory Keoni-Isaia Seumanutafa, Kobe Lefiti, Elijah Oloa Elisara, John Rod Allen, Isaia Zyon Gurr, Solatoeaso Sola, Ioatana Palepua, Herman Sufia, Hephren Sasa Pualau, David Iosefo, Daniel Tifimalae Sovara Mcmoore, Mazaichi Aviu, Fa'amanuia Tllis Sala, Joaquin Taufuiava Tapusoa, Fiti Sefo Sagato, Gafataulagi Fatukea Faga, Koison Ozu, Maurice Lio Ta'ala, Samuelu Filemoni Amituana'i, Malkin Schuster, Avaolagi James Paselio, Lafileata Laipisi Salave'a, Lama Elijah Manu, Samson Lawrence Leulu-Tupuola, Allen Seagai, Charlie Paiau, Mikaele Nelson Tavai, Joshua Michael Taani, Callaway Toetu Gasetoto Alosio, Anthony Milovale, Pearson Livi, Nathaniel Maea, Faga'alu Jr Siaki, Eki "Pelive" Kingsley Isaleli, Kapoti Malaetasi Amisone, and Aumaiamalotauphiloitumua Johnson Jr Masunu.

Some of the players and coaches (standing, back row) are pictured with Congresswoman Aumua Amata Radewagen and Department of Education deputy director Philo Jennings (seated in the front).

Malo lava Team Amerika Samoa. You’ve done all of us very proud!