SPW Fitness 2025 American Samoa Marathon, Half Marathon a success

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — SPW Fitness proudly hosted its annual American Samoa Marathon and Half Marathon on June 21, 2025, in Utulei, drawing an impressive turnout of local and international runners. The event, complemented by the Olympic Day 5K and 10K fun runs, showcased athletic excellence, community spirit, and a commitment to promoting acEve, healthy lifestyles.

The marathon kicked off at 4:00 AM, followed by the half marathon at 5:00 AM, under ideal running conditions with only a light, intermittent drizzle.

Lukasz Urbaniak of Poland claimed victory in the marathon, crossing the finish line with a time of 3 hours and 52 minutes. In the half marathon, Maya Dibe led the pack, finishing with a time of 1 hour and 58 minutes.

In addition to the competitive races, SPW Fitness coordinated the Olympic Day 5K and 10K fun runs, which saw over 100 participants of all ages and skill levels. The fun runs embodied the Olympic spirit, encouraging community engagement and celebrating the joy of movement.

“We are thrilled with the energy and enthusiasm at this year’s events,” said Paula Stevenson- McDonald, owner of SPW Fitness. “From elite runners to first-time participants, everyone came together to make this day unforgettable. We’re proud to promote health, fitness, and the Olympic values in American Samoa.”

SPW Fitness extends gratitude to all participants, volunteers, and supporters who made the 2025 American Samoa Marathon, Half Marathon, and Olympic Day runs a resounding success. SPW Fitness also thanks its major sponsor, the American Samoa Visitor’s Bureau. Plans are already underway for next year’s event, promising an even bigger celebration of fitness and community.

For official results of the marathon and half marathon and more information about SPW Fitness and upcoming events, please visit the SPW Fitness Facebook page or contact SPW Fitness at 633-3050.