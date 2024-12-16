Liana Planz takes home personal bests for America Samoa

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — As the World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Budapest reached its fourth day of competition this past Saturday, Liana Planz represented America Samoa in her debut world championship swim.

She was joined in this heat by fellow Pacific islander Amaya Bollinger from Guam and they both hit the water first with identical reaction times of 0.65. An incredible representation of the hard work and focus of island swimmers.

Liana took in this race with excitement, she had waited until the middle of the competition for her race to come around which was tough for her as all she wanted to do was get into the water. Recognizing the honor of being the sole representative of her island nation, America Samoa, Liana took home a national record and personal best in this event from a final finishing time of 1:05.68.

With support from her friends, team and Dad in the crowd, Liana showcased great skill and ability as she received strong split times of 14.12, 16.50, 17.51 and 17.55 — a true demonstration of her hard work and commitment.

Flying the flag for America Samoa, Liana is proud to represent her island nation and eager to build on her achievements and personal bests.