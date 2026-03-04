Junior golfers step up at Rotary Club tourney

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Junior golfers took to the course during the Rotary Club of Pago Pago Golf Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, gaining their first taste of competitive play while helping raise funds for the club’s community service projects throughout the year.

The young athletes navigated tournament conditions under the guidance of their junior golf coach John Mitchell (back row, second), learning course management, pace of play and competitive focus.

Accompanied by their parents and relatives for support and exposure to tournament structure, the golfers embraced the experience as a stepping stone in their development.

One of the participants, Char MacKenzie, is also a member of the Lion Leo Club, demonstrating leadership both on and off the course.