ITF Development Officer visits American Samoa

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — (February 16, 2026) The American Samoa Tennis Association (ASTA) was honored to welcome Dr. Pairin Panjasilpa, Development Officer for Pacific Oceania with the International Tennis Federation (ITF), to American Samoa coinciding with the 2026 East Pacific Regional Championships.

Dr. Pairin brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her current role. She holds a doctorate degree in Sports Business Management and has been the recipient of multiple coaching excellence awards throughout her distinguished career. She has traveled extensively as a coach for some of the top junior and professional athletes in the world, giving her firsthand insight into the pathway from grassroots development to elite international competition.

While in the territory, Dr. Pairin led a structured junior tennis camp designed to strengthen both technical skills and long-term player development. Sessions focused on proper warm-up and cool-down routines, goal setting across short-, mid, and long-term objectives, skill development, and match strategy — all delivered in an engaging environment that emphasized discipline, confidence, and enjoyment of the game. In addition to working with athletes on court, ASTA hosted a parent workshop facilitated by Dr. Pairin. The session provided valuable guidance on:

● Supporting a child’s overall development

● Understanding the journey from junior to professional tennis

● Strengthening the parent–coach–athlete connection

● Creating a positive and supportive training environment

The program aimed to inspire both juniors and their families, reinforcing that long-term success requires teamwork, structure, encouragement, and clear direction. Reflecting on her experience, Dr. Pairin shared:

“My experience here in American Samoa has been good. It’s inspiring to see the passion and enthusiasm of both the young players and their families. I hope the skills and knowledge shared through the camp and workshop will help our juniors grow not only as athletes but also as confident, motivated individuals, with a clear pathway and strong support from their parents.”

ASTA extends its sincere appreciation to Dr. Pairin for her leadership and commitment, as well as to the International Tennis Federation and the Oceania Tennis Federation (OTF) for their continued investment in the development of our athletes, parents, coaches, and programs.