American Samoa Wrestling Team shines at 2025 Oceania Championships

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The American Samoa National Wrestling Team delivered a historic performance at the 2025 Oceania Wrestling Championships, proudly hosted on home soil for only the second time in the territory’s history.

Held at the Gov. H. Rex Lee Auditorium in Utulei, with Beach Wrestling events staged along the shores of Sadie’s by the Sea, the tournament brought together elite athletes from across the Pacific in a showcase of power, technique, and island pride.

Competing across Freestyle, Greco-Roman, and beach wrestling in U17, U20, and Senior divisions, American Samoa captured a record-breaking 47 total medals — 16 gold, 19 silver, and 12 bronze — finishing as the top-ranked team in all of the Oceania.

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

American Samoa 16 19 12 47

New Zealand 10 6 6 22

Samoa 6 3 2 11

French Polynesia 5 3 3 11

Tonga 5 1 0 6

Australia 3 2 1 6

Palau 1 6 8 15

Marshall Islands 1 0 1 2

Kiribati 0 1 1 2

"This was a monumental showing by our athletes and a proud moment for our people," said Ethan Lake, President of the American Samoa Amateur Wrestling Association and UWW Oceania Council member.

"Hosting this event and performing so well on our home soil was a dream realized."

STAR PERFORMERS AND HISTORIC WINS

Among the many standout athletes was Nolan Puletasi, who earned a rare triple crown by winning gold in all three styles — freestyle, Greco-Roman, and beach wrestling — in the senior men’s 86–90 kg divisions. His undefeated run drew praise from international delegates and solidified his reputation as one of Oceania’s elite.

Youth sensation Carter Tuatagaloa Alii Atagi added four gold medals to his growing legacy, dominating both U17 and U20 Greco-Roman and freestyle divisions. His composure and technical precision earned him recognition as one of the top youth wrestlers in the region.

The women’s team also made history. Aniseta Mina Vaa Acosta claimed double gold in the senior women’s freestyle (68 kg) and beach wrestling (+70 kg) categories, establishing herself as a rising force in Oceania.

Other multiple-medal athletes included:

Cameron Sopa – Gold in U20 Beach Wrestling, three silver medals across styles

Ethan Galuvaea Lake – Gold in U17 Greco-Roman, silver in freestyle and bronze in Beach

Atonio Miller – Double gold in U17 Freestyle and Greco-Roman

Latana Sopa – A consistent force in the senior division, earning silver in freestyle and beach wrestling, and a bronze in Greco-Roman, proving his versatility and resilience across styles

Jack Afoa, Zelan Falealii, Rodney Siitu – All contributing multiple podium finishes across divisions

A CHAMPIONSHIP OF UNITY AND HOSPITALITY

The tournament welcomed teams from Australia, New Zealand, Samoa, Tonga, French Polynesia (Tahiti), Palau, Marshall Islands, and Kiribati, all of whom praised the event’s organization, facilities, and warm island hospitality.

The Gov. H. Rex Lee Auditorium was transformed into a buzzing arena, filled with chants of support, cultural pride, and celebration. Local fans turned out in force, fueling Team American Samoa’s momentum across all three days of intense competition.

EYES TOWARD THE FUTURE

With momentum from this performance, American Samoa’s wrestling federation is already looking ahead to the 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Palau, the 2026 Youth Olympic Games, the 2027 Pacific Games in Tahiti and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

“This year’s Oceania Championships not only showed the depth of our talent,” Lake added, “but proved that American Samoa belongs on the international wrestling map.”

As the mats are rolled away and the medals hang proudly on the necks of champions, one thing is clear: American Samoa is wrestling its way into history — and the best is yet to come.

Fa’afetai Tele Lava to Our Sponsors

The American Samoa Wrestling Association and the Oceania Championships Organizing Committee would like to express heartfelt thanks to our event sponsors and community partners.

“Your support empowered our athletes, lifted our community, and helped shine a global spotlight on American Samoa,” Lake concluded.

According to a press release from the Governor’s Office- Communication, Acting Governor Pulumataala Ae Ae Jr. and cabinet members attended the event.

“The opening ceremony commenced with a formal march by the participating teams and delegations, followed by the posting of the colors by the Tafuna High School JROTC Color Guard and the rendition of the national anthems.”

Mr. Don Ryan, Executive of United World Wrestling, in his opening remarks “expressed gratitude to the organizing committee for their dedication in coordinating the event and acknowledged the invaluable support of sponsors’, and “extended his best wishes to all athletes, coaches, and officials for a successful competition.”

Mr. Etisone Imo, President of the American Samoa National Olympic Committee (ASNOC), also welcomed all delegates to the territory, expressing appreciation for their participation and wishing them an enjoyable and successful tournament.

Acting Governor Pulumataala delivered the keynote address, extending a heartfelt welcome to all participants.

“Eleven years ago American Samoa hosted this same event with twenty-four competing island nations, so I humbly welcome you all back to our territory.”

Pulumataala reminded the athletes that they are not only representing themselves but also their families, countries, and governments. He underscored the importance of unity and sportsmanship, stating, “Throughout your wrestling career, you will understand that it takes discipline and practice. Think of your parents and always focus on God — the purpose of life for all of us.

“The dedication you put into your wrestling career is great, but always honor your parents and you will be successful,” he said.

The Acting Governor also acknowledged the legacy of professional wrestlers of Samoan heritage and encouraged the athletes to embrace the opportunity to build connections with their brothers and sisters across Oceania.

He concluded his address by extending his best wishes for the competition and inviting the athletes to explore American Samoa and create lasting memories.

The opening ceremony concluded with cultural performances by the Maluali’i Dance Group and a special presentation by the reigning Miss American Samoa.

(Sources: Governor’s Office- Communications and ASA Wrestling Association)