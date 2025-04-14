Am Samoa crowned at 2025 Pacific Oceania Junior Tennis Championships

Pago Pago, American Samoa — The American Samoa Tennis Association (ASTA) proudly announces that our Junior Tennis Team has been awarded “Winning Nation” at the 2025 Pacific Oceania Junior Championships held in Lautoka, Fiji.

This historic achievement marks a significant milestone in the development of tennis within our territory.

Under the expert guidance of Head Coach Dave Godinet, our junior athletes showcased exceptional talent and determination, securing top honors across multiple categories:

Gold Medalists:

● 12U Girls Team Event: Joella Ioane, Pale Leasau, and Kali Joseph

● 12U Boys Team Event: Hermann Thomsen, Tydeus Asalele, and Enoka Jedi Leasau

● 14U Girls Doubles: Joelei Ioane and Alexandria Ula Amoa

● 14U Girls Singles: Joelei Ioane

4th Place Finishers:

● 14U Girls Singles: Alexandria Ula Amoa

● 16U Boys Singles: Aifili Tamasoaali’i

Coach Godinet expressed immense pride in the team's performance.

“This is a monumental achievement for tennis in American Samoa. Our juniors displayed remarkable heart, discipline, and resilience. I couldn't be prouder of how they competed and represented our territory,” he stated.

ASTA President Florence Wasko highlighted the broader significance of this victory, saying “this championship title speaks to the dedication of our athletes, coaches, and the entire tennis community in American Samoa. It's a reflection of the progress we've made in developing the sport locally.

“As we prepare to host the 2025 Pacific Nations Cup for the second consecutive year, this victory serves as an inspiration for our upcoming events and the future of tennis in our territory.”

ASTA extends heartfelt gratitude to the families, traveling coaches Francine and Alani, and community sponsors whose support has been instrumental in this success.

The future of tennis in American Samoa is brighter than ever, and we look forward to continued growth and achievements on both regional and international stages.