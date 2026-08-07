Golfers welcomed to Samoa Open

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa Deputy Prime Minister Mulipola Anarosa Ale-Molio‘o welcomed players and officials to the Samoa Open 2026 during a cocktail reception at the Sheraton Aggie Grey’s Hotel on Wednesday evening.

Delivering the keynote address, Mulipola wished all competitors success and highlighted the wider benefits of sporting events for Samoa.

“The Samoa Open demonstrates how sport can unite people, create opportunities, inspire our youth and elevate Samoa’s profile internationally, while contributing to our vision of a highly resilient, safe and prosperous Samoa,” she said.

Mulipola described the Samoa Open as one of the country’s flagship sporting events and a highlight of the national sporting calendar.

She said the tournament strengthened sporting relationships across the Pacific.

The Deputy Prime Minister commended Samoa Golf Incorporated for its leadership and commitment to developing the tournament, including its partnership with the Fiji PGA.

She said the partnership had lifted the tournament’s standard and profile by attracting professional players and new partners from Fiji while giving local golfers greater exposure to regional competition and professional pathways.

“Well-organized sporting events contribute to tourism, generate economic activity for local businesses, strengthen community participation and inspire healthy lifestyles among our young people,” Mulipola said.

Mulipola encouraged competitors to uphold excellence, integrity, discipline and respect throughout the championship.

“Success is measured not only by the trophies we win, but by the character we demonstrate and the positive impact we leave behind,” she said.

Major sponsor Vailima also reaffirmed its support for the tournament and Samoa’s junior golf program.

“Vailima is a proud sponsor of the Samoa Open and especially the junior program led by Asiata Van Wright, which we believe will produce our future stars,” Vailima Director Afoa Charlie Va‘ai said.

“Vailima is proud to play a small part in that journey, and we look forward to seeing this tournament and junior program continue to grow from strength to strength.”

Asiata Van Wright, president of the Samoa Juniors High Performance Program, said its work extended beyond developing talented golfers.

“Our goal is much more than developing good golfers. We aim to build confidence, discipline, respect, sportsmanship and future leaders while giving our young people opportunities they may never have had before,” he said.

The reception brought together professional and amateur golfers, officials, sponsors and supporters ahead of Thursday’s opening round at Faleata Golf Course.