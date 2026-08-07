Samoan PM scolds more than 4000 NUS students after violent campus brawl

Pago Pago, AMERICA SAMOA — More than 4000 students at the National University of Samoa (NUS) were given a dressing down by the country's prime minister after a violent campus brawl last month led to the arrest of four students on criminal charges.

Prime Minister Laaulialemalietoa (Laauli) Polataivao Leuatea Schmidt, accompanied by Cabinet ministers and representatives of the Ministry of Police, addressed students during a special assembly at the NUS Gymnasium on Thursday.

He described the incident as a disgrace and warned that such behavior had no place at the country's highest institution of learning.

Acting Police Commissioner Leiataua Samuelu Afamasaga confirmed to RNZ that four people have now been arrested over the incident.

"We've arrested four individuals as a result of the brawl. Charged with causing injury, from throwing the bottles, assault, and disorderly conduct in a public place."

Asked whether the student who was allegedly beaten had died, Leiataua said: "No, he's not dead."

He also ruled out any further charges.

"The major charge here is the causing injury and there is no higher charge based on the evidence collected."

VIOLENT CONFRONTATIONS

The special assembly followed a series of violent confrontations on the university campus last month that were captured on video and widely circulated on social media.

The violence reportedly began with an altercation at the NUS foyer involving a student who was allegedly intoxicated and swearing on campus.

The incident later escalated into a retaliatory clash involving larger groups of students.

Videos shared online showed one student lying on the ground while being repeatedly kicked and punched, while police alleged the victim was also struck in the head with a steel water bottle.

The university later identified 18 students through CCTV footage and videos circulating on social media as part of its internal disciplinary investigation, while police launched a criminal investigation that has resulted in the four arrests.

"I stand here this morning on behalf of the whole of Samoa. On behalf of the whole of Samoa as well as our government. We've left our work as a Cabinet to be here," the prime minister said, as he addressed the students.

GOVERNMENT IS VERY DISAPPOINTED

He reminded students how far the NUS had come since it was established.

"In 1984, we started this and there were only 42 students. This year, there are over 4000 of you with the success that we've reached over 40 years since inception by our government and former prime ministers that have passed, the plan for Le Papaigalagala."

Laauli also reflected on the meaning of "Papaigalagala", describing it as a spreading rock that symbolizes a bedrock of knowledge that disseminates learning and wisdom to all who study there for the future of Samoa.

He then turned his attention to the conduct of students.

"To all the youths that are present here today (Thursday), the government is very disappointed with what has happened.

"Other generations have passed with their own shortcomings, but this sort of humiliation has never happened before like what is happening now.

"What's wrong with you? Never mind those that are coming to school well behaved. Our teachings that were taught by our parents remain and now what is this? A Samoan boy or girl are nurtured with words while those of birds are fed with flower nectar.

"If you are a Samoan boy or girl that is here in this campus well nurtured and behaved, you will also act respectfully, know the Samoan ways and traditions with the way you walk, talk, sit, and stand."

He also reminded students that they had reached the highest level of education in the country and should be setting an example for younger generations.

"The up-and-coming generations are observing your actions and you have reached the University of Samoa. Why? Because this is the country's highest education [institution].

"This is the pinnacle of all education levels from primary, secondary, college, and this is the final step of success where we anticipate success before you step further.

"However, we have seen behaviors that shouldn't exist in our university and should never have happened. Why? Because you are making bad examples for the generations that are yet to come."

He also spoke of the millions of tala invested by the government into the university each year to improve its facilities and academic standards, saying he hoped the next time he stood before students it would be to congratulate them on their academic achievements rather than to growl them over misconduct.

RESPONSIBILITY

NUS vice-chancellor Professor Tuifuisa'a Dr Patila Malua Amosa reminded students that every student is bound by the university's code of conduct.

"I also remind our students that each of you have the university's calendars which has our 2014 NUS Student Conduct Statute that clarifies behaviors that are not accepted and allowed into this university.

"Just because you register as a university student doesn't mean we'll let you do whatever you want. Even your dress code and what you wear is guided by our code of conduct which is, what you wear must align with our culture."

He urged students to recognize that university education is a privilege that comes with responsibilities.

"Becoming a university student is a privilege and that privilege goes with responsibilities as the prime minister has alluded to earlier, may you choose respect over disagreement and misbehavior, may you choose peace over trouble, may you choose what's right over being misled by other teenagers.

"Remember, the choices you make today will shape your future and that of your families, villages, churches, and country."

WAKE-UP CALL

Students who attended the meeting said the messages delivered by national leaders served as a wake-up call.

Sonjan Lalomanu Moti from Satapuala described the gathering as a refresher course not about studies but about how they should conduct themselves as university students and as Samoan future leaders.

"It was like hearing from our parents about how we should behave and it was a good advice for me and hopefully for everyone else too that was present," she said.

"What happened is terrifying and horrible and it's an ongoing challenge we see and have been seeing since college with schools fighting and ganging up on each other and so forth."

She is hopeful that students will take note of the stern words from the prime minister.

"The punishments for such behavior are serious hence why I don't get involved in such stupidity. But I do hope we can all learn from this because if we were to lose a life from this, then the story gets even more serious."

Another student, Eteuati Junior Eteuati, said hearing directly from the leader of the country had reinforced the seriousness of the incident.

"First of all, what happened is quite serious and I'm scared for the students that have been caught but also those that are thinking of continuing this on or avenging what has occurred.

"But hearing from the prime minister himself today was really scary but also very helpful for me as a NUS student. I hope everyone else especially those involved in these groups of students, can also learn from this and become better."

He emphasized that studying at the university level already comes with its own battles and challenged and thee should be no room for such behavior.

Being raised in a cultural-oriented family in a village further away from town, Eteuati is optimistic about succeeding and doing something better for his family and for the future of Samoa.

"If I was to conduct myself in such a behavior, that would be the end of me especially if my family hears about it," he said.

"So today was a good reminder about the reasons why we're there and the struggles that our parents went through just for us to reach this level of academics.

"I see a lot of this happening at the university where groups from college are carried on through university especially the ones that have beef with each other for whatever reason and see where that has led to?

"It's disappointing indeed so I hope this can be a turning point for everyone so we can all make our families proud in the future especially at the end of our academic years."

The police investigations continue on the matter with many anticipating more arrests to come in the coming days.