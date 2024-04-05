All Black Sevens tops Argentina in first day of HSBC Hong Kong SVNS

Hong Kong, SAR CHINA — HSBC Hong Kong SVNS is underway at the stadium in Happy Valley in Hong Kong.

New Zealand’s Cody Vai runs away from a diving Joaquin Pellandini of Argentina, He scored the All Black Sevens fourth and final try in Pool play at the HSBC SVNS HKG on April 5, 2024 in Hong Kong SAR, China at Hong Kong Stadium. New Zealand won the game 22-0. [Photo by Joe Hamby]

Even Argentina players knew it was futile to catch USA Eagle speedster, Perry Baker, as he went in for his second score of the game, as American Samoa's other team, USA, upset Argentina 14-10 at the HSBC Hong Kong 7s, Day 1, Hong Kong Stadium, Happy Valley, Hong Kong SAR, China. [Photo by Barry Markowitz]

Neueli Leitufia scored Manu Samoa's first Try, but unfortunately his team was upset by Spain 17-14 at the HSBC Hong Kong 7s, Day 1, Hong Kong Stadium, Happy Valley, Hong Kong SAR, China. [Photo by Barry Markowitz]

Stephen Tomasin's conversion kicks and aggressive defense were keys to the USA Eagles holding off and upsetting Argentina 14-10 at the HSBC Hong Kong 7s, Day 1, Hong Kong Stadium, Happy Valley, Hong Kong SAR, China. [Photo by Barry Markowitz]

Darren Adonis powers in for a Try in South Africa's 24-10 victory over Spain at the HSBC Hong Kong 7s, Day 1, Hong Kong Stadium, Happy Valley, Hong Kong SAR, China. [Photo by Barry Markowitz]

In a spontaneous show of team camaraderie and brotherhood, Impi Visser hugs Shaun Williams after Shaun's Try in the Blitz Boks' 24-10 victory over Spain at the HSBC Hong Kong 7s, Day 1, Hong Kong Stadium, Happy Valley, Hong Kong SAR, China. [Photo by Barry Markowitz]

Mose, daughter Ivana and wife Esa Bronwyn Samani (of Salelavalu Salamumu Manono Salelologa, and Wellington, NZ) grab a special family moment before cheering on Manu Samoa at the HSBC Hong Kong 7s, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong SAR, China. [Photo by Barry Markowitz]