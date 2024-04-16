5th Coca Cola Marist Pago Flag Day Internat'l Sevens holds Live Pool Draw

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The 16 teams competing in the upcoming 5th Coca Cola Marist Pago Flag Day International Sevens 2024 Tournament were drawn into four pools of four on Pool Draw Night last Saturday evening at the DDW Restaurant in Utulei.

The dinner/ open bar formal island style event which was 'live' on social media was well organized by the Marist Pago Organizing Committee and was attended by ASRU President Falefata Moli Lemana, representatives of the major sponsors and teams that will be vying for the Governor Lemanu's Cup and $13,000 main prize money.

ASRU President Falefata thanked the Marist Pago Sports Club for initiating this important international sporting event urged local players who will be competing to play hard and fair without any foul play that would put the Territory's name into bad repute.

Naming Rights sponsor GHC Reid CEO Cherith Lober-Soliai also commended the Marist Pago Sports Club "for setting a very high standard in terms of international sports in American Samoa" stating that last year's tournament was very well planned and coordinated.

GHC Reid CEO Cherith Lober-Soliai commended the Marist Pago Sports Club "for setting a very high standard in terms of international sports in American Samoa" at the Pool Draw Night for this year's Flag Day international sevens tournament. [photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]

She explained the three pillars that they look for when considering sponsorship requests from local organizations and sports associations.

First is the quality of preparations for the event that needs sponsorship, secondly, that this quality be consistent every time the event is held and thirdly, how is it helping to develop local talent.

"We hope as well that this international level sets the pathway for the grassroots level to develop the sport of rugby in the Territory because I believe the two go hand in hand," she stated. "GHC Reid has served American Samoa for 117 years and I am happy to officially announce our partnership and sponsorship of the 5th Coca Cola Marist Pago Flag Day International Sevens 2024 Tournament."

Major Sponsor Blue Sky CEO Justin Tuiasosopo in his remarks, thanked the tournament organizers for the opportunity given to Bluesky Communications to be the official Tournament Telecommunications Provider.

Blue Sky CEO Justin Tuiasosopo during his remarks at the Pool Draw Night for the upcoming 5th Coca Cola Marist Pago Flag Day International Sevens 2024 Tournament at the DDW Restaurant last Saturday night. [photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]

He pointed out that Bluesky recently launched its 5G telecommunications service to deliver faster and better mobile broadband services.

Incidentally, said the Bluesky CEO, it coincides with this year's 5th Coca Cola Marist Pago Flag Day International Sevens Tournament. So, it is fitting that 5G and 5th international sevens tourney, the 5 and the 5 go hand in hand.

"It's something that we commit to in terms of development of our youth because it's a sport that needs to be developed on-island," said Tuiasosopo. "American Samoa is rarely in the limelight in terms of international sports hosted by local associations.

"In my experience, the most recent one was the Oceania Softball Tournament that was held here in November, and this would be my second experience where a local association is hosting players from Hawaii, Samoa, New Zealand and Fiji.

"We believe in developing our local athletes and local sports, and we appreciate and love the opportunity to partner up with a company like GHC Reid to achieve that mission as well as promoting tourism here on-island. So, thank you very much for the opportunity for Bluesky to be part of this year's tournament."

There was thunderous applause when MC Mao Alby Lee introduced the next speaker.

"We all know that in 2010, the Manu Samoa Sevens won the World Series and commentators up to this day are still referring and comparing current players with the legends of that team which took Samoa to the pinnacle of sevens rugby," he began. "Players like Uale Mai, Lolo Lui, Mikaele Pesamino, Ofisa Trevaranus and Alafoti Faosiliva, who have become household names not only to Samoans but to international sevens enthusiasts.

"Even now, people still talk about that crucial dropkick in the game against the renowned Fijian team which put Manu Samoa's lead out of reach of a Fijian converted try in the 2010 Hong Kong Sevens. I am happy to announce the man who made that dropkick, put your hands together and welcome the legendary Manu Samoa Sevens 2010 captain, Lolo Lui!"

The unassuming Lui who is this year's tournament guest of honor addressed the gathering and thanked the organizing committee for the honor accorded to him.

Guest of Honor of the Marist Pago Sports Club for the 5th Coca Cola Marist Pago Flag Day International Sevens 2024 Tournament, former Manu Samoa Sevens captain and legend, Lolo Lui during his remarks last Saturday night. [photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]

The next part of the evening's program was the Marist Pago Legends Announcements, an initiative with a similar objective of a National Rugby Hall of Fame, to recognize and celebrate local individuals who have helped build American Samoa rugby over the years.

The inaugural class was "inducted" during last year's tournament with the likes of Rev. Patolo Mageo, Annie Coffin, and the late Aumoeualogo Te'o Fuavai.

Members of the Class of 2024 Legends were announced that night and they included former coach and manager in the early years of the sport's development in American Samoa, the late Leroy Lutu, and former player Peni Teumalu.

Former player, coach and the first and only player from American Samoa to be selected in the Manu Samoa 15-a-side squad, Setefano Fata, who recently relocated to the mainland.

Also recognized were those in executive positions who made decisions that moved rugby forward, former governor and current Senator Togiola T.A. Tulafono.

One of the first internationally certified rugby officials for American Samoa, the late Afoa Fepuleai Titi Nofoagatoto'a was also posthumously recognized.

Wrapping up the Class of 2024 Legends list, was former American Samoa national player Keith McFall who began his career at Avele College in Samoa, where he was selected as a member of the national Under 19 national team. He relocated to the Territory in the 1980's where he became renowned for his elusive runs as a halfback and was selected as a national rep on numerous occasions until his retirement.

Marist Pago Legend Keith McFall and his lovely wife. McFall was one of several individuals recognized for their contribution to the sport of rugby in past years. He was formally announced to the Marist Pago Legends — an initiative with a similar objective of a National Rugby Hall of Fame, to recognize and celebrate local individuals who have helped build American Samoa rugby over the years. [photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]

The next part of the evening's program was the Live Pool Draw dividing the 16 teams into four pools of four teams.

A total of eight teams have pulled out of this year's tournament for various unforeseen reasons and they include Laulii (Samoa), Safotu, Marist Auckland, Vaiala, Alalagafa, Bula Fiji, Nu'uuli and Laulii Moli o le Ava.

The top four ranked teams from last year include Marist St. Joseph, Tepatasi, Laulii (Samoa) and Safotu.

However, since Laulii (Samoa) and Safotu have pulled out, fifth and sixth placed Tamauli and Apia Maroons will move up to replace them in heading the four pools for this year.

Listed below are the four pools for this year's 5th Coca Cola Marist Pago Flag Day International Sevens 2024.

Pool A: Marist St. Joseph, Satalo, Moata'a, Islanders

Pool B: Tepatasi, Avele, Laumua o Tumua, Barbarians

Pool C: Tamauli, Vaimoso, Marist Hawaii, Pago Pago Eagles

Pool D: Apia Maroons, Malie, Siumu, Iva

The evening concluded with remarks by Marist Pago Sports Club President Taupa'u Tauileave Toluono who thanked the major sponsors and local businesses for their support, ASRU President and Executive Committee, invited guests and special thanks to the legends who were able to attend.

Marist Pago Sports Club President Taupa'u Tauileave Toluono. [photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]

Taupa'u stated that they will be officially recognized at the Veterans' Memorial Stadium when the tournament gets underway by Governor Lemanu P.S. Mauga on behalf of the government for their contribution to the sport of rugby.